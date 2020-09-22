The best Adidas running shoe for men

When you are looking for a well-known brand of men's running shoe, Adidas is one of the world's leaders. Adidas has a large variety of shoes that will work for someone about to start a running program or someone looking for an edge for running a personal best in his next half-marathon.

No matter what kind of feature you're seeking in a running shoe, it's a near certainty that Adidas will have a model to meet your needs. Our favorite is the Adidas Men's Ultra Boost, which has tons of style but doesn't sacrifice performance.

Considerations for choosing Adidas running shoes for men

One of the best ways to ensure you end up with a men's running shoe that fits your needs is to think about the type of running you do. Adidas makes a variety of running shoes for various surfaces and styles of running.

Casual vs. competitive running

For those starting a new running program, Adidas makes a large number of men's shoes that emphasize comfort and cushioning. These shoes would fit in the casual category, and they work nicely for everyday wear as well. Cloudfoam is a typical technology found in casual Adidas shoes to add cushioning.

Competitive runners will be looking for a high-performance men's Adidas running shoe, which will feature lightweight materials that still deliver shock-absorbing properties. Often, Adidas will make use of a multilayer sole that delivers this level of performance.

Street vs. trail running

Those who run primarily on streets (cement or asphalt surfaces) will want Adidas shoes that have a tread pattern that promotes a good grip on the hard surface, especially if it's wet, along with a shock-absorbing sole.

Because trail running can feature a variety of surfaces, including gravel, dirt, grass, or mulch, you'll want more of a trail-running shoe from Adidas. This shoe will have a sole to handle uneven terrains, giving the foot a mix of support and flexibility.

Trail-running shoes typically are heavier and made of thicker materials than street shoes.

Features

Here are some of the features that will help you choose among the different models of Adidas men's running shoes.

Colors: With men's Adidas running shoes, you can find almost any color combination and pattern that you want. Even within a single model of these shoes, you often can find several different color options, allowing you to match your personal style.

Materials: Running shoes typically have a design that weighs less than an everyday kind of sneaker, although some people will choose to wear running shoes as an everyday shoe. Many materials in Adidas running shoes will consist of breathable materials, such as Adidas' Primeknit or Forgedmesh fabrics.

Multilayer sole: Adidas often will include a multilayer sole in its running shoes, featuring Boost technology. Boost layers mix features like comfort, flexibility, durability, and weatherproofing, creating a versatile shoe for many use cases.

Price

For a low-priced Adidas running shoe, expect to pay between $40 and $100 per pair. For shoes made for the runner who wants to run as competitively as possible, expect to pay $100 to $225 per pair.

FAQ

Q. Can I swap out the insole with my Adidas shoes?

A. Yes, in most models. The insole inside the Adidas shoe will slide out when you pull on it. You then can insert any kind of insole you want to use. However, some Adidas shoes have the insole sewn into the shoe.

Q. How often do I need to purchase new running shoes?

A. Because Adidas is a high-quality shoe manufacturer, you should be able to get up to 500 miles out of a pair of shoes. Some people feel more comfortable swapping out shoes every 300 to 400 miles, though.

Adidas running shoes for men we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Men's Ultra Boost

Our take: Offers a number of above-average features that will help athletes feel fresher, even toward the end of a long run.

What we like: Outsole is made to deliver stability on a variety of surfaces. Multiple colors and non-traditional styles available.

What we dislike: Very expensive. Some feel the grip is too sticky on hard cement or asphalt.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Men's Duramo Superlite

Our take: Nice beginner-level running shoe, as it delivers far more comfort than others in its price range.

What we like: Has a thick sole, so you can use it on cement and other hard surfaces regularly without suffering tons of wear.

What we dislike: Despite the name, it's definitely not the lightest shoe, so long-distance runners may want to look elsewhere.

Choice 3: Adidas Men's Supernova M

Our take: You'll love the responsiveness of this shoe, as it will keep your feet feeling fresh, even during long runs.

What we like: Outstanding level of cushioning that is higher versus the average running shoe from Adidas.

What we dislike: This model is a little boxy, which will feel awkward for some runners.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.