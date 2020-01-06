The best Acer desktop computer

Even though many people rely on multiple types of devices to perform computing tasks these days, for certain jobs, nothing beats a desktop computer. Among the most popular desktop brand names is Acer.

Acer delivers desktop computers in many price ranges, ensuring you can find the perfect model with the features you need. Desktops offer a lot of computing power for the price, so you can tackle even the most demanding computing tasks successfully.

The all-in-one Acer Aspire C24-856-ACi5NT is our favorite model, as it is easy to set up and start using immediately. This guide will help you find the Acer desktop computer that's right for you.

Considerations when choosing Acer desktop computers

First, decide whether you want a tower design or an all-in-one design. (Both desktop computer designs from Acer can carry the Aspire brand name.)

Tower

The tower configuration is the traditional look for a desktop computer from Acer or any other manufacturer. It consists of an upright computer case that resembles a rectangular-shaped box.

With the tower design, manufacturers can include high-end components. It cools those components with fans inside the case, as this design allows for maximum airflow.

Tower cases are desirable because users can swap out components inside the case for newer components in the future. This lengthens the lifespan of the desktop computer.

When you purchase a tower computer from Acer, you almost certainly will have to purchase a display screen separately. Most towers do include a keyboard and mouse, however.

Powerful gaming computers from Acer, sold under the Nitro brand name, often have a tower design, too.

All-in-one

An all-in-one desktop computer from Acer has the computer components built into the back of a display screen. This means you have everything you need in one part, and some people appreciate this simple design.

This design also saves storage space -- there's no separate computer case, as is required with a tower design. However, if you want to upgrade the components inside the Acer all-in-one, it is a more challenging process than with the tower design. And if the screen breaks down, you lose the entire computer, whereas if the screen breaks with a tower design, you can just replace the screen and keep using the tower computer.

Features

Selecting just the right features in an Acer desktop computer allows you to tailor the hardware to your needs.

CPU: The central processing unit is the main chip in a desktop computer, as all computing tasks run through it. Purchase the fastest and most powerful CPU you can afford, as this chip is difficult to upgrade later.

RAM: Random-access memory or RAM is the area where data and software currently in use are temporarily stored. More RAM allows the Acer desktop to operate faster.

Hard drive: The hard drive is the permanent storage area of the Acer computer. An SSD hard drive runs fast, but it costs more than a traditional HDD hard drive.

Video card: For gamers or those who want to watch streaming video on the Acer desktop computer, a high-end video card is important. These cards contain a processing chip and RAM that's dedicated to video performance.

Price

The least expensive Acer desktop computers will cost from $200 to $400. For average users, $400 to $800 is a typical price point. A powerful Acer computer may cost as much as $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How well-known is Acer as a computing brand?

A. Acer has become one of the world's top-five leading computer makers over the past few decades.

Q. How long does an Acer desktop computer last?

A. Longevity depends in large part on your usage patterns. Those who need the most processing power to run high end software may receive two to three years of performance. Those who are average users can receive three to five years of performance.

Acer desktop computers we recommend

Best of the best: Acer Aspire C24-865-ACi5NT All-in-One Desktop Computer

Our take: Includes a large display screen with plenty of processing power and RAM for even busy computer users.

What we like: This all-in-one desktop computer delivers an eighth-generation Intel processor with plenty of power. Includes keyboard and mouse.

What we dislike: Startup is slower than we'd like, thanks to the inclusion of unwanted bloatware.

Best bang for your buck: Acer Aspire TC-780-AMZKi5 Desktop Computer

Our take: For those who have heavy data usage needs, this model has a 2 TB hard drive and multiple memory card slots.

What we like: Despite a below-average price, it has plenty of processing power with a seventh-generation Intel CPU.

What we dislike: At some point, you'll probably need to upgrade the 8 GB of RAM that's included initially.

Choice 3: Acer Aspire TC-885-UR14 Desktop Computer

Our take: If you need a DVD drive, this desktop computer has one built in, which is not always the case in today's market.

What we like: Reasonably good performance speeds across the board. Includes an SSD as the hard drive, which yields high read/write speeds.

What we dislike: A bit pricier than some others, especially since it only has 8 GB of RAM.

