Baked Spicy Tindora Fries Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Shashi Charles
Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound Tindora
  • 1/2 cup Rice Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Ground Coriander
  • 2 teaspoons Smoked Paprika, divided
  • 2 teaspoons Chili Powder, divided (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 1 cup Gluten Free Breadcrumbs
  • Cooking Spray

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Wash tindora, pat dry and cut into quarters length-wise.
  3. Add the rice flour, coriander, 1 teaspoon of the smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of the chili powder and salt into a bowl and mix well.
  4. Add milk into another bowl.
  5. In yet another bowl, add the breadcrumbs and the other teaspoon of smoked paprika and chili powder and mix well.
  6. Take the tindora slices, dredge each one in the rice flour mix, dip them into the milk and coat them with the spiced breadcrumbs.
  7. Place the coated tindora fries on a parchment lined baking tray and lightly spray with cooking spray.
  8. When all the tindora have been dredged, dipped in milk and coated in bread crumbs, bake them at 425°F for 10 minutes.
  9. Then, using a spatula, flip them over, spray with cooking spray and bake another 10 minutes.
  10. Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauces.

 

