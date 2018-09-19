Baked Spicy Tindora Fries Recipe
September 19, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 3/4 pound Tindora
- 1/2 cup Rice Flour
- 1 teaspoon Ground Coriander
- 2 teaspoons Smoked Paprika, divided
- 2 teaspoons Chili Powder, divided (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 1 cup Gluten Free Breadcrumbs
- Cooking Spray
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Wash tindora, pat dry and cut into quarters length-wise.
- Add the rice flour, coriander, 1 teaspoon of the smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of the chili powder and salt into a bowl and mix well.
- Add milk into another bowl.
- In yet another bowl, add the breadcrumbs and the other teaspoon of smoked paprika and chili powder and mix well.
- Take the tindora slices, dredge each one in the rice flour mix, dip them into the milk and coat them with the spiced breadcrumbs.
- Place the coated tindora fries on a parchment lined baking tray and lightly spray with cooking spray.
- When all the tindora have been dredged, dipped in milk and coated in bread crumbs, bake them at 425°F for 10 minutes.
- Then, using a spatula, flip them over, spray with cooking spray and bake another 10 minutes.
- Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauces.
