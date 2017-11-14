Apple and Frangipane Tart Recipe

Frangipane is an almond based French cream. Now that we've got the vocabulary lesson out the way, let's move on to the cooking, shall we?! This delicious apple and frangipane tart is the bom diggity of tarts, and it's one of my favorite recipes to make this time of year, especially for...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved