5 ways to stay connected while social distancing

Social interaction is a key element of the human experience. Since the very beginning, humans have banded together to share stories, impart lessons, and help one another, so when some of those interactions are taken away, it's natural to feel off.

The ongoing coronavirus situation has done just that, as governments around the world have imposed varying levels of quarantine to slow the spread and reduce the strain on healthcare systems. And while this can certainly put a damper on your social life, it's important to remember just how resourceful we can be.

In 2020, we have tools that allow us to instantly connect with people all across the globe. Today, more and more people are using them locally, staying in healthy contact with friends and loved ones without risking exposure.

Social distancing and isolation don't have to mean cutting yourself off from the world, and we have a few ideas that can help. We can still be there for each other even without physically being there.

1. Virtual happy hours

Grabbing cheap drinks and appetizers with coworkers or friends at the end of the workweek can be a great way to decompress. However, with many bars and restaurants closing their doors right now, you may find yourself missing this part of your weekly routine -- you can throw a fun virtual happy hour from home.

You can send all your coworkers or friends a Google Hangouts link or Zoom invite that they can open on their laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Everyone can drink whatever they have on hand at home and spend time together virtually. You can also check with local bars for curbside pickup to get your favorite drink mix, cocktail, or local beer for the occasion.

2. Social distance workouts

Home quarantine shouldn't be an excuse to ignore your health. In fact, a workout regimen can boost your immune system. Solitary exercise can be a lonely endeavor though, and it's often difficult to stay motivated as the world seemingly slows down. Thankfully, video conferencing and social media make connected workouts a snap; all you need is a computer or mobile device with a webcam.

Try setting up a regular, common workout time with a friend or loved one. This could be anything from yoga to cardio to weight lifting to martial arts drills, but the important part is doing things together. This way, you can motivate each other in real-time and hold each other accountable to push toward new goals.

3. Multiplayer gaming

Online gaming offers a fantastic way to check up on friends while relaxing and escaping reality for a little while. The choice of games is quite vast, from laid-back casual titles like "Minecraft" to cooperative games like "Portal" or "Jackbox." You can even play chess online. Even better, game publishers are responding to quarantines by offering free weekends and discounts on Steam, Humble Bundle, and other platforms.

Assuming you have a computer to run the game of your choice, you'll need to communicate with your teammates with a headphone/microphone combo. However, even basic earbuds generally have microphones, and you probably have a pair lying around somewhere already. Outside of that, a free voice and text chat app like Discord will allow you to talk outside the in-game voice feature and share clips, screenshots, and links.

4. Online watch parties

One silver lining of being stuck at home is that you can finally catch up on the movies and shows you haven't had time for. With theaters temporarily closed, several theatrical releases have been pushed to streaming earlier than planned. What better way to stave off the effects of isolation than with an online watch party?

Throwing an online watch party is very similar to a virtual happy hour. In fact, the hardest part will likely be getting everyone to decide on a film. Once that's settled, pick a method of communication -- Discord voice chatting, text messaging, the Netflix Party extension for Google Chrome -- and start the film at the same time.

5. Learning new skills together

People all around the world are adapting to a new abundance of free time. Staying healthy and distant are of course the biggest priorities, but you also have a fantastic opportunity to expand your skillset and grow. Consider learning something new with a partner or group. This can be anything from cooking, to sewing, to graphic design, to music, all of which have countless free tutorials on YouTube and other places. Yale is even offering a free course called The Science of Well-Being through Coursera right now.

Find a jewelry-making tutorial on YouTube, then go through it with a friend and send the results to each other. Break out that dusty guitar in the garage and learn a new tune, then play it for your folks over the phone.

Humans are capable of incredible things, but our ability to adapt and overcome is perhaps the strongest. Use these tips to stay connected to those close to you, whether it's to learn together, check-in, or simply listen.

Andrew Hard is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.