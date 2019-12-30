17 cooking tools that make meat-free eating easier, tastier

In recent months and years, plant-based eating has been gaining traction. Likely, you've thought about trying a Meatless Monday routine or tossed around the idea of veganism.

With news of the Amazon burning in Brazil, reports on farming conditions in the U.S., and rising health concerns, there are many reasons why people are opting to leave meat out of certain meals -- or taking it out of their diets completely.

I've been a vegetarian (and occasional vegan) for 11 years now. As time has passed and as plant-based eating enters more into the mainstream, the methods and possibilities for vegetarian home cooking have expanded drastically.

If you're considering a meat-free diet or if you're already cutting down on your animal consumption, here are some tools and ingredients that will help you prepare delicious meals that don't feel like they're missing anything.

Appliances

Accruing the appropriate appliances has revolutionized my plant-based cooking for many reasons, but primarily because I'm more likely to cook (and not eat a boring salad or grab a frozen pizza) if it's easy. While I do cook most of my meals, I hate spending unnecessary time in the kitchen. The proper tools simplify and speed up home cooking -- and often make dishes that taste better.

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor: $49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This is the first appliance I bought myself after making the switch to a meat-free diet and it is an absolute necessity. It blends up large batches of creamy hummus, nut butter, and cashew-based pasta sauces without the need for much scraping or adjusting on my part. I haven't had much success with the vegetable chopper, though, aside from grinding down large chunks of cauliflower to make pizza crust or cauli-rice.

Shun Classic 8" Chef's Knife: $149.95 at Amazon (was $175)

I didn't think a high-quality knife made much difference until a friend took pity on the extremely dull, pitted utility knife I used to cut everything and purchased me a high-end chef's knife. Turns out, it makes a huge difference and significantly cuts down on time spent prepping vegetables and garnishes. Plus, it allows me to slice and dice things with more precision.

Pro Quality Nut Milk Bag: $12.97 at Amazon

I've never been a big fan of dairy milk. Although plant-based milks are having their moment and are easy to buy at any supermarket, they can be expensive. It's much cheaper (and tastier) to blend your own oat or almond milk.

Vitamix 5200 Blender: $378 at Amazon (was $399.95)

This is a powerful tool that can do pretty much anything, and it can replace a food processor if you'd rather combine appliances. It can chew up whole frozen bananas to make super smooth banana ice cream, and it makes nut butters, dips, and sauces with ease.

Ninja BL456 Blender: $59.99 at Amazon

This is the blender I currently have, and it's more portable, more affordable, and significantly smaller than the Vitamix. It's nowhere near as powerful but it still blends smoothies and nut milk with ease, and it makes a suitable affordable alternative to the Vitamix.

OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer: $14.99 at Amazon

While I still enjoy a hearty bowl of pasta every so often, zucchini noodles are my go-to. They're quicker to cook, more nutrient-dense, and -- in my possibly controversial opinion -- have more flavor than wheat noodles. Either way, I keep this compact spiralizer in my kitchen drawer for a quick, easy, and cheap meal.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker, Steamer, & Air Fryer: $179.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $249.99)

The pressure cooker trend of the last couple of years revolutionized the way I prepare beans. Instead of soaking them for days then letting them cook for hours, I can add them to my countertop pressure cooker with chipotle peppers and bay leaves, and they're ready in under an hour with no soaking necessary. Plus, the Ninja Foodi doubles as an air fryer to make perfectly crispy tofu in a way the oven just can't.

Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender: $43.99 at Macy's

I love soup. Broccoli and cheddar, roasted pepper and corn, potato and leek. I especially love creamy blended soup -- but I hate the hassle of pouring hot soup into my blender, attempting to blend it without scalding splatters, then re-heating. Enter the hand blender: the ideal tool for easily blending soup right in the stockpot with no blender transfer required.

Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Wok: $49.96 at Amazon

Vegetable stir-fry is a staple of my diet, and simply put, it tastes better when made in a cast-iron wok -- justifying the existence of this heavy behemoth in my kitchen. Plus, I like that I'm able to use less oil, which saves me money in the long run and at least makes me feel a bit healthier.

Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set: $15.99 at Macy's

After switching from the cheap off-brand plastic food containers you can buy at the pharmacy to glass, brand-name Pyrex dishes, I will never go back. I can roast vegetables right inside these containers, let them cool, then pop on a lid to throw in the fridge or take to work. This cuts down significantly on cleanup, and when I finished, I can just throw them in the dishwasher.

Ingredients

In addition to appliances, there are a handful of specific ingredients I keep on hand that really elevate my everyday cooking without extra effort on my part.

Stubb's Liquid Smoke: $14.86 at Amazon

While this may sound unappealing in theory, liquid smoke is delicious and it adds that smokey, just-grilled flavor to any veggie dish, thus filling in for the flavor palette often missing from meat-free cooking. I add it to many things, namely to any imitation meat or soy dishes.

Organic Vegetarian Worcestershire Sauce: $10.84 at Amazon

While most Worcestershire sauce has fish in it, there are plenty of vegetarian options available, and I highly recommend keeping a bottle or two on hand. I add this to savory dishes to add some depth, and I also use it to marinate veggie burgers or tofu.

Bob's Red Mill TVP (Textured Vegetable Protein): $8.24 at Amazon

Textured Vegetable Protein is an affordable, high-protein, plant-based meat alternative. To prepare, I add liquid smoke, Worcestershire, spices, soy sauce, ketchup, and brown sugar. It's great in tacos or spaghetti sauce.

Takii Umami Powder: $9.29 at Amazon

I love umami flavor, and the easiest way to achieve it is with a simple umami mushroom powder that can be added as desired. I use this when making vegan ramen, veggie burgers, and creamy pasta sauces.

Anthony's Premium Nutritional Yeast Flakes: $12.99 at Amazon

This popular popcorn topping has many uses beyond movie snacks, and it's also a source of B12, which is something that people eating a plant-based diet need to make sure to get from other sources, as it's typically derived from meat. I constantly find things to add this to, like tofu scramble and cheesy sauces.

Dried Shiitake Mushrooms: $18.58 at Amazon

Simply put, fancy mushrooms beat the boring white variety at the supermarket. They're better in both flavor and texture, and though this dried shiitake option does require a bit more time to soak and cook, they're a deliciously meaty supplement to sandwiches, soups, and pastas.

Baron's Kosher Ground Sesame Tahini: $12.49 at Amazon

If you're a fan of hummus or Mediterranean dishes in general, it's a good idea to keep a large jar or two of tahini on hand. Homemade hummus is always better than store-bought, and buying tahini in bulk saves you a lot of money.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.