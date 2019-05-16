10 best prom beauty tips and ideas

Prom is meant to be a magical night. Time for you and your closest pals to have one last blow-out before the school year ends.

But the stress of looking your best can quickly ruin the magic. Leave yourself more room for fun by following these quick prom beauty tips.

1. Wash your face.

It sounds simple enough, but locking in a solid skin care routine at least a month before prom is a must. Typically you'll want to cleanse once or twice a day, exfoliate once a week, moisturize daily and of course, take your makeup off every single night. You can make your routine simpler by combining two steps into one with a 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser.

Remember, clean skin is happy skin.

2. Take your makeup for a test drive.

Whether you're doing your makeup yourself, or handing the task over to a professional, you'll want to take your look on a test drive first. This will give you an idea of how the makeup looks and feels on your face so there's no surprises on the day of. It's smart to take some test photos as well.

3. Space out your beauty appointments.

You're going to have 101 things to worry about the morning of prom, so to avoid any added stress make sure to book your appointments early and space them out strategically. Even if you plan to DIY everything, a well-spaced out schedule will be a huge de-stresser.

Tanning: Book three days in advance. This allows the tan time to settle and fade into the skin for a natural finish.

Nails: Book two days in advance. This gives them more than enough time to fully dry, but not a lot of time for potential chipping.

Eyebrows: Book four days in advance. Makeup refuses to adhere to freshly waxed brows. Luckily a wax lasts about a week before any signs of regrowth, so you can knock this one out of the way early.

Hair and Makeup: Of course, these will be reserved for the day of, but try to get them out of the way early so you have plenty of time to take photos and soak in the day.

4. Be prepared for last-minute zits.

Blemishes have a nasty habit of showing up at the most inconvenient times (i.e. the night before prom), so it's important to always be prepared for them. Have an acne treatment on hand that contains salicylic acid, this will dry the pimple out, causing it to significantly decrease in size. In a pinch you can also use toothpaste for this. Once everything is dry and flat, an anti-blemish concealer will hide any leftover redness, leaving a clear skin illusion.

5. Pamper yourself.

The night before prom is the perfect time to treat yourself. Have a relaxing bath or give your feet some love with a soothing shea butter treatment. After all, they're about to be stuffed into a pointed-toe pump for hours and it's the least we could do for them. And don't forget the oldest beauty trick in the book: a good night's sleep. But, if you're too excited to sleep, achieve that perfect well-rested look by applying a cooling eye cream to fight puffiness and dark circles.

6. Wear a button-down shirt for hair and makeup.

Obviously dresses and suits are the highlight of prom night, but the clothes you wear while getting ready matter too. Choose a button up shirt instead of a pullover one to avoid ruining your carefully done hair and makeup when changing into your dress.

7. Prime and set so you can dance and sweat.

Prom is hot. It's summer, the hall is stuffy, and even if you're not actively dancing, the room is full of people in heavy clothes radiating body heat. Sweating is inevitable, so a matte finish on your makeup is key. Having a quality mattifying primer and setting spray is the best way to keep oil and shine from taking over under the harsh flash of an iPhone.

8. Stay smelling fresh throughout the night.

Not having to worry about how you smell gives you the freedom to really bust a move on the dance floor. Look for a long-lasting deodorant that won't leave white stains on your dress. You can also apply a little vaseline to your neck and wrists before perfume to make the scent last longer.

9. Move over diamonds, hairspray is our new bff.

Hairspray is an affordable, multi-purpose tool that no one should be without on prom night. Spray a little on a comb before running it through your hair to tame flyaways and combat frizz, or spray your bobby pins to help them stay in place. You can use hairspray on the inner lining of your shoes to stop your feet from sliding around. You can even cover your nylons in hairspray to prevent runs. In a pinch, you can use hairspray to set your makeup as well.

10. Dirty hair, don't care.

Try to avoid washing your hair the morning of prom, especially if you plan on an up-do. Slightly dirty hair responds better to heated styling tools. The natural oils help shape your hair and keep it in place throughout the night. A little spritz of dry shampoo will add extra volume to your look and prevent your hair from looking greasy.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.