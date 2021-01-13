Meg Kinnard
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

1 dead after small plane crashes into South Carolina home

January 13, 2021 | 3:53pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
David Matthews
Meg Kinnard

One person was killed Wednesday after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C.