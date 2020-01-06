Yum! Brands to Acquire The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Transaction to Add Award-Winning, Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept with Significant Global Growth Potential to KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell Parent Company

Louisville, KY & Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) (“The Habit Burger Grill”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Yum! Brands will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Habit Burger Grill for $14 per share in cash or a total of approximately $375 million. The board of directors of The Habit Burger Grill, acting on the recommendation of a special committee composed of non-executive independent directors, has unanimously approved the transaction.

The acquisition of The Habit Burger Grill will add an award-winning fast-casual concept with a loyal fan-base to Yum! Brands, the world’s largest restaurant company in terms of units and parent of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell global brands. Founded in California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill offers a flavor-forward variety of made-to-order items uniquely chargrilled over an open flame. Fan favorites include charburgers, hand-filleted and marinated chargrilled chicken sandwiches, sushi-grade chargrilled ahi tuna sandwiches, fresh salads, craveable sides and handmade frozen treats. The Habit Burger Grill, named Best Regional Fast Food in USA Today’s 2019 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchised restaurants across the U.S. and in China.

David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands, said, “We’ve emerged from our three-year transformation stronger and in a better position to accelerate the growth of our existing brands and leverage our scale to unlock value from strategic acquisitions.”

Gibbs continued, “As a fast-casual concept with strong unit economics, The Habit Burger Grill is a fantastic addition to the Yum! family and has significant untapped growth potential in the U.S. and internationally. With its delicious burgers and fresh proteins chargrilled over an open flame, The Habit Burger Grill offers consumers a diverse, California-style menu with premium ingredients at a QSR-like value. The transaction is a win-win because it allows us to offer an exciting new investment to our franchisees and to expand an award-winning, trend-forward brand through the power of Yum!’s unmatched scale and strengths in franchising, purchasing and brand-building.”

Yum! Brands estimates minimal impact to non-GAAP earnings per share before special items in 2020, with accretion beginning in 2021 and increasing thereafter.

Russell Bendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Habit Burger Grill, said, “Over the past few years, we’ve focused on becoming a total access brand by growing our delivery business, expanding our online ordering and mobile channels and enhancing the in-store experience by introducing drive-thrus, kiosks and technology-centric solutions for operations. We’re proud these and other actions have made The Habit Burger Grill an attractive candidate for a transaction of this kind. On behalf of The Habit Burger Grill Board of Directors, this transaction represents an exciting new chapter to strengthen and significantly grow The Habit Burger Grill by leveraging Yum! Brands’ global scale, resources and franchising capabilities. We’re confident the agreement delivers immediate value to The Habit Burger Grill shareholders and will greatly benefit our beloved brand, team members, franchisees and loyal guests for many years to come.”

The Habit Burger Grill Highlights

Customer experience of quality, hospitality, convenience and QSR-like value. The Habit Burger Grill is focused on delivering a unique customer experience, served up by talented team members and underpinned by outstanding operations capabilities. The brand pairs the premium quality and hospitality consumers associate with full-service and fast-casual chains with the strengths in value, convenience and digital access of quick-service restaurants.

Diverse, grill-focused and California-style menu. It offers customers a diverse menu featuring a distinctive chargrilled preparation technique to deliver an appealing variety of burgers, chicken, tuna and steak featured in its sandwiches and salads, which are made-to-order using fresh ingredients.

Modern asset strategy to drive traffic. The Habit Burger Grill believes its investment in contemporary restaurant design – featuring open kitchens, outdoor patios and interiors enhanced with natural light, polished stone and hardwood accents – has contributed to its balanced day part mix of approximately 50 percent lunch and 50 percent dinner.

Expanding digital and delivery capabilities. Over the past couple of years, The Habit Burger Grill has been enhancing the customer experience through delivery partnerships and by introducing online ordering, a mobile app, restaurant kiosks, drive-thrus and technology-centric solutions to deliver excellent store operations.

Strong unit economics and growth. From fiscal year 2009 to 2018, The Habit Burger Grill grew its company-operated restaurant average unit volumes (AUVs) by 49.9%, from approximately $1.2 million to $1.9 million, respectively. In the same time period, The Habit Burger Grill grew its total units at a 28.4% compound annual growth rate.

Transaction Details

Yum! Brands intends to fund the transaction using cash on hand and available borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

The transaction is subject to approval by The Habit Burger Grill’s stockholders, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Following the closing of the transaction, The Habit Burger Grill will remain based in Irvine, Calif., and will continue to be managed by The Habit Burger Grill’s President and CEO Russell Bendel and Chief Financial Officer Ira Fils. Mr. Bendel will report directly to David Gibbs.

BofA Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal advisor to Yum! Brands. Piper Sandler Companies (formerly Piper Jaffray Companies) acted as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to The Habit Burger Grill.

About The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was recently named Best Regional Fast Food in USA Today’s 2019 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 270 restaurants, including locations in 13 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 49,000 restaurants in more than 145 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s restaurant brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. Worldwide, the Yum! Brands system opens over eight new restaurants per day on average, making it a leader in global retail development. In 2018, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year.

