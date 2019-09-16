Yogurtland Announces Nationwide Partnership with DoorDash

To celebrate, froyo lovers can enjoy $0 delivery fees* on all orders delivered through DoorDash in select locations

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland announced today its partnership with DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada, to bring froyo lovers the delicious flavors and sweet, fruity, or gummy toppings they love, right where they want it. Customers near participating locations can now order their favorite customizable frozen yogurt, ice cream and Drinkable Creation treats without leaving their home or office.

“We are excited to offer delivery for our guests when the craving for a cold creamy sorbet, lite ice cream or frozen yogurt hits them, no matter where they are. We want to make it easier for our guests to have access to our services and we are thrilled to partner with DoorDash to meet these needs,” said Jacob Dubin, strategic brand manager for Yogurtland.

In celebration of the partnership, fans can receive $0 delivery fees* on all Yogurtland orders delivered through DoorDash beginning Friday, Sept. 20th through Sunday, Sept 22nd. To receive $0 delivery fees, customers can order at www.DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS, no promo code necessary.

“We’re excited to partner with Yogurtland and make it even easier for froyo fans across the country to enjoy their favorite items from the convenience of their homes,” said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. “The Yogurtland experience is one of a kind and we look forward to extending that experience to even more customers nationwide.”

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who continually create craveable flavors and the proprietary recipes for the brand’s more than 200 different and customized flavors. Each one is more tantalizing than the last, giving fans more reasons to love building their own frozen dessert experience. Whether traditional or exotic, each flavor uses real ingredients sourced from their original locations. By controlling the entire frozen yogurt making process with their own dairy, Yogurtland has raised the standards for flavors and quality to new heights and much to the delight of millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore and Thailand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

*$0 DELIVERY FEES: TMP [Try Me Promotion – Try Me and get $0 Delivery Fee]: Valid only on first-time orders from Yogurtland on DoorDash. Offer valid 9/20-9/22. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $12 excluding taxes and fees. Valid at participating locations. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

