Ynot Italian Dishes Up Regional Expansion Plans

Family-founded franchise looks to grow across its home state of Virginia and beyond; Keeps focus on family, quality and community

Virginia Beach, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ynot Italian – a full-service restaurant franchise known for its extensive menu of traditional, homemade Italian entrees – has announced plans to expand its footprint across the Southeastern United States.

According to founder and CEO Tony DiSilvestro, the growth will focus on developing both full and express units and will initially target other parts of the brand’s home state of Virginia, as well as key markets in North Carolina, Maryland and Florida. He expects the seven-unit chain to open three new units this year and, starting next year, develop as many as two full-scale restaurants and 5-10 express units annually.

The announced expansion will be achieved exclusively through franchising.

“We’re absolutely ready to become the dominant player in the Italian food franchise industry,” said DiSilvestro. “One of the most attractive attributes of Ynot for potential franchisees is the way our brand has resonated with fans across Virginia for nearly 30 years. We look forward to sharing the Ynot experience with potential franchisees who fit our culture and desire to bring our commitment to family, quality and community into these exciting markets.”

The story of Ynot Italian begins in 1993 when Tony and his wife Cyndi moved from New Jersey to Virginia Beach. They started searching for a location and realized their dream of running an Italian restaurant when they opened the first Ynot Italian in the Great Neck neighborhood of Virginia Beach. The decision was made to put Tony’s name on every location and box of food they prepared (YNOT is TONY spelled backwards – a throwback to his childhood nickname).

When Tony’s brother Harry joined the company in 1996 with Tony and Cyndi, their shared experiences of cooking alongside their Italian parents and grandparents reaffirmed their love of good food and authentic Italian flavors while spending time with family around the table.

“Whether you’re dining-in or ordering-out, we’ve made your food with the same quality and care we would make for our own family so that you can enjoy it with yours,” said Tony.

The Ynot Italian menu offers an extensive selection of traditional, homemade Italian entrees including pasta creations, stromboli, calzoni, pizza, soups, sandwiches, custom chopped salads, and a wide selection of desserts. Gluten free and vegan options are also available for those with dietary restrictions.

All of the dishes are made using authentic family recipes with popular items being Colossal Meatballs, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, Hand Tossed Pizza, Gelato, Cannoli, and much more!

All menu options can be personalized to order.

In addition to its family-centric culture and the use of quality ingredients in everything they make, helping the community is another big part of what Ynot Italian does and who they are. “We not only care for our customers and employees, we also care about the communities in which they live, work and play. We’re honored to support many local nonprofit and charitable missions,” added DiSilvestro. “It’s the Ynot way.”

The attractiveness of the Ynot franchise model is enhanced by the offering of two different opportunities – full-scale units and express units. The total investment to open a 5,500-6,000 square foot full-scale unit ranges from $$484,900 to $978,850. The investment for a 1,500-1,700 square foot express unit is about $250,000. Both opportunities include a $49,900 franchise fee.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.ynotitalian.com/franchising/ .

About Ynot Italian

Founded in 1993 and franchising since 2010, Ynot Italian is a full-service family Italian restaurant franchise with an extensive menu selection of traditional, homemade entrées including pasta, stromboli, calzoni, pizza, soups, sandwiches, salads, and more. Today, there are seven restaurants open and operating throughout Virginia, all of which are anchored with the brand’s commitment to family, quality and community. For more information, visit www.ynotitalian.com .

