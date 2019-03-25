Wrigley Field expands food, beer options: beer-can chicken, Impossible burger, disco fries and more

As Wrigley Field nearly doubles its upper-deck concession stands in 2019, the stadium also will expand its menu to include to two new pork dishes, ranch chips and the meatless “Impossible” burger.

The Cubs and Levy Restaurants revealed the 10 culinary creations on Monday, and announced they are adding a dozen new draft and craft beer brands from Chicago- and Midwest-based breweries.

Among the new food options:

— Pork tenders

The crispy breaded pork strips are served with sides of Japanese barbecue sauce and cabbage-and-carrot slaw.

— Crispy pork sandwich

The pork strips are served on a pretzel bun with creamy Dijon and other toppings.

— Beer-can chicken sandwich

A chicken breast is marinated in beer, grilled and served with Dijonnaise and bacon on a brioche bun.

— Impossible burger

The plant-based meat alternative also makes its debut at Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

— Short rib disco fries

Crispy fries are topped with braised beef short rib, roasted garlic aioli and queso fresco.

— Wrigley house chips

The chips are seasoned with ranch flavoring and paired with Buffalo ranch dipping sauce.

Other items include walking taco, Italian chicken sandwich, a Southwest-style hot dog and grilled three-cheese sandwich.

New beer flavors include mango wheat and various fruit ales. And the Cubs also will sell a 24-ounce draft and wine by the bottle.

The Cubs say they have added 100 new points of sale for concessions throughout the ballpark over the last five years.

