A Work of Art—and Sound—at Galeries Lafayette

You probably know Galeries Lafayette as one of Paris’ premier shopping destinations, but did you know it’s home to an actual gallery? Galerie des Galeries presents exciting exhibitions throughout the year, and the one on now through June 24 will be music to your ears—literally.

The brainchild of acclaimed French DJ Pedro Winter, who is famous among other reasons for a stint as manager of Daft Punk, Music Machines is an immersive collection of eclectic sounds, images, and experiences. Make sure and budget some extra time into your next shopping trip.

A DJ for Every Taste

It’s not surprising that an exhibit dreamed up by a famous DJ would include a spinning set {or two}. Each Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm, one of Radio Nova’s hand-picked disc jockeys will play an energetic set to get your feet moving long after you’ve finished walking the racks of the department store.

You say your taste is more traditional? Head to the first floor of the main store between now and May 23 to see Steinway and Sons’ new self-playing piano, the Spiro, which uses the latest technology to playback virtually any song a human pianist has played, with mind-blowing accuracy and unbelievably sound quality.

The best part of Music Machines is that even if you don’t have time to devote to the exhibition, it’ll still infuse your shopping experience. Playlists mixed by Pedro Winter himself will pass through Galeries Lafayettes’ sound system for the duration of Music Machines, allowing even shopping aware of its existence to feel its positive vibes.

See the Music

Although its name suggests something purely auditory, Music Machines proves that song can be a multi-sensory experience. The Music Factory, for example, a gallery and visual space that Pedro Winter created just for this occasion, mixes permanent installations with rotating collaborative pieces and even occasional live discussions, which make music experiential.

Of course, not all aspects of Music Machines are conspicuous. Decorative and design elements in the window displays of many of Galeries Lafayette will bear the visual signature of the exhibition, adding a texture that’s both subtle and powerful, understated yet completely unmistakable. The Galeries have always been stylish, but thanks to Music Machines, they’ve become a literal work of art.

Occasionally, these areas will host their own DJ sets {in addition to the ones mentioned above} and even short concerts by live musicians, inextricably linking the experience of shopping at Galleries Lafayette with the melodic innovation of Music Machines. Do you feel like singing and dancing yet?

The Bottom Line

Whether you devote time to the exhibition or simply remain mindful of its influence over your shopping experience the next time you visit Galeries Lafayette, Music Machines is sure to have an impact on you. From DJ sets, self-playing pianos and other purely musical flourishes, to visual spaces and even experiences that allow you to play co-creator, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will reinforce Galeries Lafayette’s reputation not only as a venue for retail therapy, but as one of Paris’ bonafide cultural icons.

This post was brought to you by Galeries Lafayette.

