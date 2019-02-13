Wine bar Joe's Imports opens Friday in Fulton Market

Joe Fiely, one of the original partners of Mia Francesca, will be the creative force behind Joe’s Imports (813 W. Fulton Market), a wine bar and restaurant opening Friday.

Combined with a full menu by Peter DeRuvo (corporate chef for Francesca’s Restaurant Group), Joe’s Imports, occupying the space that housed the recently closed Glazed and Infused doughnut concept (also a Francesca’s property), will feature a global wine list of familiar names and new finds.

Fiely is the wine director (and operating partner) for Francesca’s Restaurant Group and designed the wine programs at Davanti Enoteca and The Purple Pig. At Joe’s Imports, he’ll offer more than 250 wines by the bottle, and a rotating selection of 10 to 20 wines by the glass. Joe’s has a retail license and will sell bottles for carryout.

Not surprisingly, the menu is heavily Italian and offers a number of “paired” dishes that include a matching glass of wine.

The space has room for 65 guests — 80, once the outdoor patio opens (warm weather is coming, I promise).

Reservations are being accepted at 312-736-1750.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

New Zealand coffee shop Mojo expanding, Barton G opening Friday, plus other restaurant news »

Christina Tosi suggests Chicago could get a Milk Bar, the NYC cafe that spawned a sweet empire »

Where we're eating during Black Restaurant Week in Chicago »