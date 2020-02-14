Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Celebrates Leap Day with Free Food for Four Years Promotion

Innovative Sandwich Brand Founded on Principle of “Taking the Leap” Launches Leap Day Giveaway on Feb. 17

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shortly after opening the very first Which Wich location more than 15 years ago, Jeff Sinelli found inspiration in a painting he encountered while on vacation in Italy. The painting by David Dalla Venezia depicts a man leaping over a large chasm. For Sinelli, this was the perfect metaphor to illustrate his philosophy towards business. He adopted the theme of that painting for his personal “Vibe” emblem as a reminder of the need to “take a leap” in order to achieve success.

Now, Which Wich fans have the chance to achieve success in the form of four years of free food with the company’s launch of the Leap Day Giveaway promotion.

Between February 17 and February 29, all guests subscribed to the brand’s Vibe Club Rewards program who purchase a wich, salad, lettucewich or wrap will be entered into a grand prize drawing to win free Which Wich until the next Leap Day in 2024. Fans can sign up for the Which Wich Vibe Club in the restaurant or by visiting https://www.whichwich.com/vibe-club-rewards/ .

“After we celebrate Leap Day 2020, we will have to wait another four years to celebrate again. So, why not some Which Wich for the long wait?” said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “The idea of taking a leap is ingrained in the DNA of Which Wich and it’s also part of the philosophy that I incorporate into how I approach both business and my personal life. With the Leap Day Giveaway, one lucky fan will get to spend the next four years knowing that they’ve got free Which Wich guaranteed.”

The winner of the Leap Day Giveaway will be chosen on Monday, March 2, 2020 and receive a coupon for a free 7-inch added to their Vibe Club account each week for the next four years.

To kick off 2020, the Dallas-based game-changing sandwich brand also introduced the Wicked Wednesday campaign where every Wednesday a Regular Wicked is available for just $5 for all guests. The Wicked, one of the very first sandwiches offered by the 15+ year old brand and one of the brand’s most popular Signature items, features turkey, ham, roast beef, pepperoni, and bacon, plus the choice of three cheeses and any additional toppings.

To learn more about Which Wich and to find your closest location, visit www.whichwich.com . You can follow Which Wich on Twitter and Instagram at @WhichWich or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whichwich .

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2019, Entrepreneur Magazine named Which Wich one of its Fastest Growing Franchises and in 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on the magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award and has been named by Forbes as one of their “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com .