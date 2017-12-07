Where's The Bubbly? New Year's Eve Dining In Connecticut

End 2017 on a delicious note. These Connecticut restaurants serve sumptuous New Year's Eve specials and tasting menus with sides of fun and merriment (and maybe a little bit of bubbly.) Dinner listings are for the evening of Dec. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Present Company, 2 Tunxis Road, Tariffville, offers a $110 prix-fixe dinner with $40 wine pairing from 5 to 10 p.m. Courses include a choice of Jerusalem artichoke soup or baked stuffed jumbo globe artichoke; warm country style pork and foie gras terrine or filet of sole with bay leaf and almond veloute; roasted cauliflower with black truffles or Nantucket bay scallop "gratin" and beef "Wellington" with mushroom stuffing with applewood smoked bacon and medjool dates; or Mystic Cheese "Wellington" with truffled wild mushrooms sautéed in date butter and sauce chasseur. 860-658-7890, presentcompanyct.com.

Shell & Bones, 100 South Water St., New Haven, hosts dinner until 11 p.m., with its regular a la carte menu and a "Shell & Bubbles" special for $149 (raw bar items like lobster, lump crab, ceviche, crudo, oysters with a bottle of Billecart-Salmon Champagne.) Dinner specials ($34 to $48) include lobster cassoulet, foie gras torchon, bouillabaisse and pomegranate lacquered duck breast. Champagne toast at midnight. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com.

Bobby V's, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, hosts dinner before its 10 p.m. comedy show with headliners Darren Rivera, Leighann Lord and Jim David. Doors open at 9 p.m. Two packages are available: a $50 offer including ticket to the show, party favors, champagne toast and post-show party with Viennese dessert table; or the dinner and show package for $88, which also includes a four-course meal featuring entree choices of pan-seared scallops, grilled NY strip, mesquite BBQ chicken breasts and porcini mushroom ravioli. 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.

City Steam, 942 Main St., Hartford, hosts comedy shows at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with comedians Geno Bisconte and John Iavarone. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; admission is $30. The menu features assorted a la carte specials. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 860-525-1600, citysteam.biz.

Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer New Year's dining specials, including filet mignon with half-lobster at Bobby Flay's Bar Americain ($80.) At Todd English's Tuscany, specials include lobster ravioli ($32) and grilled 18-ounce bone-in ribeye with Benton's bacon-wrapped scallops ($70.) mohegansun.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino's restaurants offer several New Year's dining specials, including a tomahawk chop steak for two ($130) at Cedars and a filet and lobster offering at Veranda Cafe ($42.) foxwoods.com.

Olives and Oil, 124 Temple St., New Haven, features a themed "Night in Venice" dinner, starting at 8 p.m. with six courses of Italian fare, wine and beverage pairings and champagne toast. Cost is $90. Tickets: olivesandoil.com/tickets/newyears.

Elm City Social, 266 College St., New Haven, hosts a "Boardwalk Empire"-themed New Year's dinner starting at 8 p.m., featuring six courses and cocktail pairings. Cost is $90. Tickets: elmcitysocial.com/product/boardwalk-newyears.

ON20, 400 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, hosts two New Year's Eve seatings: the first, at 6 p.m., features a five-course menu for $90 per person with optional beverage pairing for additional $40. The second seating, at 8:30 p.m., is a seven-course tasting menu at $110 per person, with beverage pairing for another $40. Pricing does not include tax or gratuity. The evening features a three-piece jazz band. 860-722-5510, ontwenty.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, hosts dinner with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m., featuring entree specials ($22 to $32) like chicken and waffles, boiled and baked stuffed lobster, pan-seared scallops, filet mignon and surf and turf. The evening's entertainment features a tribute to Woodstock 1969, with music by Downtown Train and a "best-dressed hippie contest." Call early to reserve a ride on the Tiki Taxi, a free shuttle service, which travels within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.

Angelico's also offers a New Year's to-go package, if you prefer to dine at home. A gourmet dinner for two includes lobster bisque, Caesar salad, dessert and entree choices of smoked bourbon short rib, chicken and waffles, pan-seared scallops, salmon, filet mignon and blackened tuna. Cost is $85. Order before noon on Dec. 29 and pick up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers New Year's Eve to-go meals, with items like beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, crab cakes, whipped potatoes and vegetable sides. Orders must be placed by Dec. 28 to be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 31. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Artisan at the Delamar Hotel, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers two New Year's Eve seatings. The first, starting at 5 p.m., is a three-course prix-fixe for $65 and the second, starting at 8 p.m., offers four courses with a champagne toast for $125. The evening also features music and dancing. 860-937-2525, facebook.com/ArtisanWestHartford.

Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, serves an a la carte dinner menu in its Fresh Salt restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. The lounge bar is open serving food from 5 to 10 p.m. and drinks until 1 a.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the annual New Year's Eve gala begins, with raw bar, passed appetizers, a full sit-down dinner, dessert and coffee table, premium open bar and champagne toast. Music by The Cartells. Tickets are $139.95.

Saybrook also hosts a New Year's Day buffet brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $49.95 for adults, $25.95 for children 5 to 12; children under 5 are free.

The Inn offers assorted overnight packages for New Year's weekend, including accommodations, dinner and tickets to the New Year's Eve gala. 860-339-1318, saybrook.com.

Water's Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, offers dinner, dancing and overnight options. Early dinner seatings are available at 5 and 5:30 p.m., with a four-course menu and champagne toast priced at $59 per person (children under 12 are $29) plus tax and gratuity.

A New Year's dinner and party package, at $139 a person plus tax and gratuity, includes passed hors d'oeuvres, premium open bar, a four-course dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Festivities start at 7 p.m.

New Year's overnight packages include accommodations, dinner and dance party, brunch and discounts on select spa services. 800-222-5901 or 860-399-5901; watersedgeresortandspa.com.

Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, hosts two dinner seatings: the first, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. features a four-course menu for $94 a person and the second, served from 7 to 10 p.m., features a six-course menu for $124 a person. Dishes include quail with foie gras stuffing, dry-aged New York strip, roast cauliflower and crispy Guinea hen. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com.

Griswold Inn, 36 Main St., Essex, hosts a celebration with a three-course prix-fixe menu for $60, followed by live music by the Shiny Lapel Trio from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Entree choices include filet of beef Wellington, pan-seared salmon, prime rib and roasted duck, and a vegetarian option is also available. Dinner seatings begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Griswold Inn's traditional "Hunt" buffet-style breakfast will be served Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast and lunch options including made-to-order omelet and waffle stations. Cost is $24.95 for adults, $12 for children 7-12, free for kids 6 and under. 860-767-1776, griswoldinn.com.

Infinity Hall offers three-course prix-fixe menus for $59 at the Norfolk bistro and $69 at the Hartford bistro. (Tax and gratuity are extra; reservations are recommended.) In Hartford, Tower of Power performs two shows at 7 and 11 p.m. In Norfolk, Atlas Gray plays at 9 p.m. and the Adam Ezra Group performs at 11 p.m. Packages are available, including concert tickets, dinner, champagne toast and party favors. infinityhall.com.

Avert Brasserie, 35 Lasalle Road, West Hartford, serves a prix-fixe menu for $69. Entree options include beef Wellington, pan-roasted halibut, sea scallops, veal porterhouse and braised beef short rib bourguignon. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 860-904-6240, avertbrasserie.com.

Treva, 980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves a prix-fixe menu for $69. Entree options include ravioli, tagliatelle, ribeye, espresso-rubbed filet mignon, duck breast, salmon and Chilean sea bass. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 860-232-0407, trevact.com.

Peppercorn's Grill, 357 Main St., Hartford, serves a 5-course prix-fixe menu with two dinner seatings. The earlier time frame, with seating until 7:15 p.m., is $65; the second, at 8 p.m., is $85 and includes midnight champagne toast and entertainment. Entree choices include grilled veal chop, char-grilled filet mignon and pan-roasted lobster tails with North Atlantic monkfish. Items are also available a la carte. 860-547-1714, peppercornsgrill.com.

Blind Pig, 89 Arch St., Hartford, offers a prix-fixe menu for $45 ($55 with one select cocktail of choice) including a burnt end-lobster surf and turf pizza or "sweet potato pie" with onion puree, fontina, sweet potato, bacon, caramelized onions, herbs and smoked maple syrup. The meal also includes choice of starter and dessert. 860-744-4333, blindpigpizza.com.

Mattabesett Canoe Club, 80 Harbor Dr., Middletown, serves a four-course dinner with champagne toast in the main dining room, with reservations between 7:30 and 9 p.m. Cost is $60; entree choices include baked stuffed sole, Tuscan chicken, NY strip with pomegranate demi glace and lobster ravioli. Live music by Mixed Signals. In the downstairs tavern, enjoy a DJ, champagne toast, hats and party favors for $20. Party and dance on both floors for $70. Private party options are available in the third-floor mezzanine space. 860-347-9999, canoeclubmiddletown.com.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. with a torchlight parade down the mountain. Fire at the Ridge serves New Year's Eve dinner from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a four-course prix-fixe dinner, a DJ, dancing and a champagne toast. Entree choices include filet Oscar, pan-seared halibut, roasted bone-in chicken breast or truffle mushroom cauliflower risotto. Cash bar. Cost is $74. 860-852-5444. powderridgepark.com/

Sheraton Hartford Hotel at Bradley International Airport, 1 Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, offers a New Year's Eve package including an "Around the World" themed celebration, chef-attended action stations, a full open bar with signature cocktails, champagne toast and midnight snack, dancing and live music, overnight accommodations for two, late check-out on New Year's Day and a full brunch buffet. The party runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cost is $395 per couple (including tax and gratuity). Reservations: 860-386-7891, sheratonbradley.com/nye.

Courtyard Cromwell, 4 Sebethe Drive, Cromwell, hosts a Black and White New Year's Eve party. Package includes deluxe accommodations for two, early check-in on New Year's Eve, dinner buffet, five-hour open bar, dancing with DJ entertainment, selfie photo booth, hats, noisemakers, live broadcast of New Year's Eve countdown from Times Square, champagne toast at midnight, breakfast buffet on New Year's Day and late checkout. Complimentary appetizers will be served in the Lobby Bistro from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration for the event begins at 7:30 p.m. and festivities kick off at 8 p.m., running until 1 a.m. Packages range from $275 to $375 (plus applicable tax). Black and/or white formal attire is encouraged but not required. 860-635-1001, cromwellcourtyard.com/nye.

Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington hosts its annual New Year's celebration, starting at 9 p.m. with passed hors d'oeuvres, raw bar, food stations, open bar with select wine, beer and liquor and a Veuve Clicquot champagne toast. Music by DJ Darth Fader, dancing, photo booth and late-night munchies. $95 before Dec. 26; $110 after. eventbee.com/v/farmingtongardens.

The Bond Ballroom, 338 Asylum St., Hartford, hosts a New Year's Eve party with passed hors d'oeuvres, four-hour open bar with wine, beer and liquor; music by The POSSM and a DJ; champagne toast and midnight fireworks show. $125 before Dec. 20; $150 after. A portion of each ticket will be donated to support the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital. ctnye.com.

The Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, hosts a surf and turf buffet dinner starting at 5 p.m. Items include penne a la vodka, baked shrimp with crab stuffing, lemon and dill filet of sole, chef-carved NY strip and a build-your-own ice cream sundae bar. Adults are $32.99; kids 14 and under "pay their age." The tavern's a la carte menu and a kids' menu are also available. Reservations: 860-757-0658. tavernkp.com.

Arugula, 953 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, hosts New Year's Eve dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and New Year's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended. 860-561-4888, arugula-bistro.com.

129 Restaurant, 129 Elm St., New Canaan, offers a $75 four-course prix-fixe menu ($95 with wine pairings and champagne.) Entree options include herb-crusted salmon, garlic herb mussels and stuffed beef tenderloin with mushroom duxelles. 203-803-1657, 129restaurant.com.

These restaurants are also open on New Year's Eve, many offering assorted holiday specials:

Bistro Versailles, Greenwich; Carbone's Kitchen, Bloomfield; Carbone's Ristorante, Hartford; Carbone's Prime, Rocky Hill; Chango Rosa, Hartford; Costa del Sol, Hartford; Conspiracy, Middletown; The Half Door, Hartford; Guilford Mooring in Guilford; Liv's Oyster Bar in Old Saybrook; all Max Restaurant Group restaurants in Connecticut; The Cottage, Westport; The Cook and the Bear, West Hartford; The Irons at the Hilton Mystic; Vivo Trattoria at the Marriott Hartford Downtown; Zohara in West Hartford.