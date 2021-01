U.S. House Democrats are moving forward with an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for “inciting violence against the United States” in the run-up to last Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. So far, all 13 Democrats in Illinois’ 18-member U.S. House delegation favor impeachment. Only one Republican, so far, has said they’re against it, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria.