We Tried It: New Starbucks limited edition Crystal Ball Frappuccino

Starbucks dropped its new limited edition Crystal Ball Frappuccino today, much to the delight of Instagram influencers and food reporters, so we tried it for our taste test series.

Available until March 26 or while supplies last, you’ll find the drink not only in the U.S. but in Canada and Mexico too, just in case you’re traveling for spring break and were worried you’d have to change your plans for fear you’d miss it.

“It's a Peach Infusion Creme Frappuccino! Marbled with turquoise sparkles and topped with peach-infused whipped cream and candy crystal gems,” according to the official Frappuccino Twitter account, as if you’re not following it already.

There are allegedly three different colors of candy gems that reveal your fortune: blue for adventure, purple for magic and green for luck, according to the official Frappuccino Facebook page. But on our taste test visit to the Starbucks across the street from the Tribune Tower, our barista only had purple gems, which meant we and all in the neighborhood must have magic in our futures.

How did it taste? Not like much. Perhaps a forgotten freezer-burned Creamsicle?

Please don’t get me wrong. As a Chinese-American, I embrace fortune-telling food gimmicks, cookies or drinks, but someone back in the Starbucks test kitchen read this crystal ball wrong.

If you miss it, you can re-create the flavor by ordering a vanilla Frappuccino with peach infusion, but sadly no turquoise sparkles or any color fortune-telling candy gems.

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz »

World's largest Starbucks to open on Mag Mile in 2019, as chain expands Roastery concept »

Drink This! Black-as-night charcoal lattes claim detoxing properties »