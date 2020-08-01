Wayback Burgers Growth Explodes in Canada Despite Pandemic

America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint is a Big Hit with Canadian Entrepreneurs.

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is growing at a fast clip in Canada, thanks to a highly successful Master Franchisee program.

Rick De Dominicis, a Manitoba-based businessman, has awarded 11 Wayback Burgers agreements in Canada in just two years, making him the fastest-growing Master Franchisee in the company.

Wayback Burgers is developing in 38 countries through a Master Franchise program. The brand ambassadors are awarded territories and have the exclusive rights to franchise and sub-franchise Wayback Burgers restaurants, introducing the same enthusiasm, passion and systems that exist in the United States, around the world.

Passion and Drive Power Canadian Development

De Dominicis has exhibited a unique talent for touting the Wayback Burgers brand in the Great White North and has recruited enthusiastic franchisees in three different provinces. Three of those have signed on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite leaving college to manage a restaurant more than 20 years ago, and subsequently leaving the industry, De Dominicis’s passion for the fast pace of the restaurant world never waned. Today he serves as a VP of Operations for a family auto business and runs the Wayback Burgers Master Franchise operation with his wife and high school sweetheart, Shayne.

After trying Wayback Burgers himself, he was hooked. The look of the restaurant, the menu and the people behind the brand convinced him to sign on as a Master Franchisee in Canada.

“It’s an amazing brand, and I knew it would succeed in Canada,” said De Dominicis. “The price of entry is the lowest across the country, the marketing and technology set us apart, and the menu completely separates us from the competition. It’s not fast food, it’s fresh-made in the restaurant, and those things are crucial here.”

De Dominicis does not own a restaurant himself, but instead focuses on training and support for 11 restaurants in three different provinces. He has built a strong team to help with all the demands of his business while supporting his franchisees. And he has witnessed how bringing a Wayback Burgers to a small town is changing people’s lives.

“I am so proud of each of my franchisees,” said De Dominicis. “They have trusted me by taking a leap of faith, and everyone feels like a member of my extended family. We do not treat people as a number. That is what keeps me going; it’s the people that drive my passion for the industry.”

“I was able to open my location in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada in January 2020,” said franchisee Rahul Nair. “The process of opening my first Wayback Burgers was amazing. This is my first venture owning a restaurant and Rick was always there for me. He answered all of my questions about the brand and was able to provide me with all of the information I needed during the process.”

Being a successful Master Franchisee requires passion, drive, organization, and an authentic desire to support others in their success. De Dominicis has all of those qualities in spades. Wayback Burgers’ VP of International Development, Jason Murawski, believes De Dominicis overseeing the company’s fast-casual burger concept in Canada is a perfect fit.

“What we are seeing are the results of Rick’s relentless drive to succeed,” said Murawski. “He possesses an amazing non-stop work ethic and is laser-focused on helping his franchisees become successful. We couldn’t have picked a better ambassador for the brand in Canada.”

For more information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity, visit https://waybackburgers.com/franchising/ .

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in over 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Canada and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany. Wayback Burgers is currently seeking a Master Franchisee in Quebec, Canada.

Media Contacts:

Graham Chapman

919-459-8157

gchapman@919marketing.com

Patrick Conlin

203-649-3387

pconlin@waybackburgers.com