Walk-On’s Rolls Out Seafood Lagniappe Menu

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Sautéed Lemon Shrimp, Crawfish Boil Soup and more available beginning Feb. 14

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is giving guests lagniappe (a little extra) with the debut of its new seafood menu.

The talented culinary team at Walk-On’s is further showcasing its commitment to create the best experience possible for its guests with the launch of several limited-time offerings.

Beginning Feb. 14, fans of fresh cuisine are invited to stop by and indulge in a variety of new Louisiana-style seafood options, including:

Ahi Tuna Nachos – Crisp tortilla chips with fresh Ahi Tuna, cucumber salad, avocado and peppadew peppers; glazed with Walk-On’s sweet chili sauce. ($9.99)

– Crisp tortilla chips with fresh Ahi Tuna, cucumber salad, avocado and peppadew peppers; glazed with Walk-On’s sweet chili sauce. ($9.99) Crawfish Queseaux – Didn’t think Walk-On’s Cajun Queseaux® could get any better? Try it with crawfish and you tell us. ($9.99)

– Didn’t think Walk-On’s Cajun Queseaux® could get any better? Try it with crawfish and you tell us. ($9.99) Mahi Mahi Fries – Fresh Mahi Mahi strips fried to perfection, served with a kickin’ mango chili sauce. ($13.99)

– Fresh Mahi Mahi strips fried to perfection, served with a kickin’ mango chili sauce. ($13.99) Crawfish Boil Soup – Craving crawfish? Get your fix in a hot cup or bowl. ($5.99/$9.99)

– Craving crawfish? Get your fix in a hot cup or bowl. ($5.99/$9.99) Walk-On’s Wedge – Fresh Gulf jumbo shrimp on a wedge of lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, candied pecans, green onions and blue cheese crumbles, dressed with vinaigrette spiced with TABASCO® brand pepper jelly. ($12.99)

– Fresh Gulf jumbo shrimp on a wedge of lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, candied pecans, green onions and blue cheese crumbles, dressed with vinaigrette spiced with TABASCO® brand pepper jelly. ($12.99) Blackened Redfish – Seasoned redfish topped with Walk-On’s zesty lemon sauce, served on shrimp rice with fresh green beans. ($14.99)

– Seasoned redfish topped with Walk-On’s zesty lemon sauce, served on shrimp rice with fresh green beans. ($14.99) Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos – Yes, you read that right. Walk-On’s famous Boom Boom Shrimp in taco form … you’re welcome. ($11.99)

– Yes, you read that right. Walk-On’s famous Boom Boom Shrimp in taco form … you’re welcome. ($11.99) Sautéed Lemon Shrimp – Sautéed jumbo Gulf shrimp topped with Walk-On’s zesty lemon sauce, served on shrimp rice with broccoli. ($16.99)

The new menu also highlights three special beverages that pair perfectly with the seafood items:

Wash down the Walk-On’s Wedge or Blackened Redfish with a deep-layered powerhouse glass of Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon. ($7)

($7) Indulge in the Sautéed Lemon Shrimp or Crawfish Boil Soup while sipping on a delicate and light flavored glass of Prophecy Pinot Grigio. ($8)

($8) The Community Coffee Sweet Peach Tea pairs well with everything! It’s sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar and combines the refreshing blend of orange pekoe and cut black teas with sweet southern peach flavor. ($2.99)

“Our team is constantly experimenting with new ideas and creating innovative, quality dishes to ensure that we’re delivering memorable experiences for our guests,” said Vice President of Culinary Mike Turner. “True to our Louisiana roots, this time of year is full of delicious seafood dishes and we celebrate that annually with our Seafood Lagniappe offerings.”

The Seafood Lagniappe Menu will be served at all Walk-On’s locations except for the Alexandria restaurant. It is only available through April 1, so be sure to stop by your favorite Walk-On’s to indulge in delicious made-from scratch seafood dishes before it ends.

Walk-On’s now has 17 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

