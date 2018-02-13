Walk-On’s Rolls Out Seafood Lagniappe Menu

Sautéed Lemon Shrimp, Crawfish Boil Soup and more available beginning Feb. 14
Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is giving guests lagniappe (a little extra) with the debut of its new seafood menu.
The talented culinary team at Walk-On’s is further showcasing its commitment to create the best experience possible for its guests with the launch of several limited-time offerings.
Beginning Feb. 14, fans of fresh cuisine are invited to stop by and indulge in a variety of new Louisiana-style seafood options, including:
The new menu also highlights three special beverages that pair perfectly with the seafood items:
“Our team is constantly experimenting with new ideas and creating innovative, quality dishes to ensure that we’re delivering memorable experiences for our guests,” said Vice President of Culinary Mike Turner. “True to our Louisiana roots, this time of year is full of delicious seafood dishes and we celebrate that annually with our Seafood Lagniappe offerings.”
The Seafood Lagniappe Menu will be served at all Walk-On’s locations except for the Alexandria restaurant. It is only available through April 1, so be sure to stop by your favorite Walk-On’s to indulge in delicious made-from scratch seafood dishes before it ends.
Walk-On’s now has 17 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.
To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.
For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.
