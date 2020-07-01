Waitbusters Unmasks Contactless Dine-In Feature

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) While the COVID-19 pandemic has left restaurants to operate under new restrictions, Waitbusters, LLC is doing everything it can to make sure that it’s done safely and with the best interest of the restaurants and patrons in mind. In this new climate, restaurant operators have stringent health and safety requirements to comply with for dine-in operations. This has prompted Waitbusters to create and release its contactless dine-in platform to support the safe reopening of dining rooms.

What exactly does contactless dine-in entail? With Waitbusters, guests can complete almost all of their dining transactions without actual contact by a host/hostess or wait staff. This includes:

Getting in a wait line remotely via the website, Alexa, messenger or SMS Making a reservation via the website, Alexa, messenger or SMS Ordering a meal via mobile device Communicating with wait staff or the restaurant via SMS two-way communication Pay your check via mobile device

This service allows restaurant patrons to enjoy the experience of dining out while feeling secure that their health will be maintained with minimal contact by the restaurant staff. This offers less physical contact between staff and customers as well as less handling of items like pens, paper and credit cards that could transfer harmful viruses.

In addition to providing a contactless dine-in platform, Waitbusters also provides online ordering with contactless delivery, including DaaS, or Delivery As a Service through its partnership with Postmates. By utilizing DaaS with Waitbusters, restaurants can provide delivery, commission free to their customers, without having to hire their own drivers.

According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “We are trying to think ahead and give restaurants the tools they need in this new and changing atmosphere. Life as we know it has changed and everyone must adapt and make modifications towards helping both people and businesses not only survive but thrive.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner includes various packages and a la carte options featuring:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

