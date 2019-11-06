Veterans and Active-Duty Military Offered Free Meal at Quaker Steak & Lube Restaurants on Veterans Day

Award-Winning, Casual-Dining Restaurant Honors All Who Have Served

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Quaker Steak & Lube , one of the nation’s leading family, casual-dining chains, with franchise opportunities available, is honoring all military veteran, active duty and reservist service members with free or discounted meals at participating locations on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

On November 11, anyone who is a veteran or currently serving on active or reserve duty in the armed forces can receive a complimentary or discounted meal by showing proof of service to their server upon ordering. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card; veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW); photograph in uniform; wearing uniform; DD214; or citation or commendation. Veterans Day offers vary by restaurant location and include free meals up to $15 with non-alcoholic beverage or meal discounts. Guests can contact their local Quaker Steak & Lube for information on the offer available in their area.

“It’s our privilege to have this opportunity to serve those who have served our country. We commend them for their courage and sacrifice and invite them in to our restaurants on Veterans Day to be honored and recognized,” said Bruce Lane, Vice President. “We want to give back to those who have given so much.”

Quaker Steak & Lube will also honor fallen military heroes with Fallen Soldiers Tables set up at participating locations. The Fallen Soldiers Table serves to remind all civilians and military members of the ultimate sacrifice given by troops who lost their lives in the fight for peace and liberty.

Fallen Soldiers Tables are set with a white table cloth signifying soldiers’ pure intentions in the call to serve. The table has a single red rose in a vase representing the blood shed for freedom, a slice of lemon on a plate symbolizing the bitter fate of all fallen soldiers, a salt shaker representing tears shed by the families of those who never came home and a glass placed upside down to signify the fallen will no longer take a drink. Finally, one empty chair is placed at the table. These tables provide an opportunity to remember those who have sacrificed for the freedom for all.

Over the years, Quaker Steak & Lube has had the honor of serving thousands of veteran, active duty and reserve service members. Most Quaker Steak restaurants offer military meal discounts every day. For more information, including location information and menu, visit www.TheLube.com .

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 44 locations in eleven states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit http://thelube.com or https://lubefranchising.com.