Twin Peaks Raises the Bar on Franchise Opportunities

Since its inception almost 15 years ago, Twin Peaks has been a force to recognize in the restaurant industry. With a unique dining experience that includes made-from-scratch food, 29° draft beer, sports on wall-to-wall TVs and its famed local lodge atmosphere, the brand continues to raise the bar on traditional casual dining. Of course, the Twin Peaks girls seal the deal making this an experience not to be missed.

Now standing at 85 locations across 26 states, Twin Peaks is ready to expand its footprint.

“At Twin Peaks, we understand our unique DNA and what makes our brand so likeable,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “We have strong sales and traffic in a restaurant segment that has been challenging for most brands. We consistently lead the industry financially which makes us a great franchise opportunity. We’re expanding into several new markets across the country and are making our debut in Mexico City in 2020. Still, there is plenty of real estate in untapped markets for our future partners to grow with us.”

The growing brand is experiencing a steady upsurge in sales and traffic, with a 1.6% increase in traffic and a 3.3% increase in sales in the third quarter. There are no signs of Twin Peaks slowing down. Last quarter, its average unit volume soared to a notable $4.35 million.

Potential franchise deals are also on the rise both internationally and domestically. A new strategic partnership with ApplePie Capital will allocate $30 million to existing franchisees and accelerate Twin Peaks’ franchise expansion to new groups.

“We love creating partnerships that truly drive success for our franchisees,” Hummel said. “Our partnership with ApplePie can be a game changer for our franchisees and their development goals. It expands their opportunities to remodel existing locations or bring new Twin Peaks locations to a new market. This partnership will be key in driving our expansion momentum.”

Twin Peaks is setting its sights on aggressive expansion as several new and existing franchise groups have signed on to grow the brand. The sports bar secured two key franchise deals in the second quarter including expanding its partnership with Permian Entertainment, LLC to bring three new restaurants to Nashville. In addition, Twin Peaks will also open eight new restaurants in Mexico City after recently signing its first Latin American agreement with Operadora 2 Montes.

In addition, Twin Peaks is adding seasoned talent to continue development efforts. In August, Twin Peaks announced that industry veteran, Mark Ramage, joined the team as Director of Franchise Sales Development. A leader with a proven record of success, Ramage adds more than 20 years of experience spearheading development, sales and real estate of restaurant and hospitality brands.

“Mark brings a great deal of industry knowledge to the team,” Hummel said. “He’s already playing a significant role in driving Twin Peaks to meet its franchise goals for the remainder of the year. I feel confident that with Mark on our team, our unique franchise opportunity will excel to new heights.”

As the year continues, Twin Peaks has new restaurants in the pipeline opening in Tennessee, Texas, Arizona and more. The brand has new development opportunities in several markets across the country.

“Our brand has some real momentum and we aren’t slowing down anytime soon,” Hummel said. “We are very well-positioned for future growth. We’re outperforming industry competition and executing key development deals, and we have many more franchise opportunities for those interested in joining the Twin Peaks brand. I have no doubt that we will continue to show impressive growth heading into the last few months of 2019 and the start of 2020 as we expand into new markets. Because, who doesn’t love a cold beer and good food?”

More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at www.twinpeaksfranchise.com.