Turmeric Lassi is healthy, frosty treat

Food writer and editor Kat Odell lived for years in Los Angeles. When she moved back to New York, she realized how much she was missing the easy access to fresh produce that she had enjoyed on the West Coast. She started re-creating Southern California food in her New York kitchen and ended up inventing a line of nut milks in a rainbow of hues, all flavored with natural ingredients like green tea and turmeric. That business, named Unicorn Milk, has evolved into Unicorn Food, with the various nut milks often used as ingredients in her plant-based foods.

Her healthy, “almost vegan” recipes are collected in a new cookbook, “Unicorn Food: Beautiful, Vibrant, Plant-Based Recipes to Nurture Your Inner Magical Beast.”

In the book’s introduction, Odell writes that she calls herself “almost vegan,” meaning that, at least at home, she eats a primarily plant-based diet. But her job, she says, requires her to be an omnivore, so “when dining at a restaurant, I will try anything on the menu.” In 2014 she made a big switch in her diet, cutting out refined sugar and most gluten. “I didn’t want to follow a diet per se, but instead listen to my body about the foods that made me feel good and those that made me feel bad.”

Frozen Turmeric Lassi

Milky golden drinks spiked with turmeric are everywhere these days, beloved for their exotic flavor and sunset-colored hue. Turmeric, a rhizome popular in Indian cuisine and traditional medicine, has recently become a darling of the American wellness world, lauded for its anti-inflammatory properties, among other benefits. Here, I spliced together a turmeric latte and a mango lassi — a common Indian refreshment made from mango, milk and yogurt — to create one summer-friendly drink. Since mango lassis naturally contain probiotics from the yogurt, I added in a bit of probiotic powder, plus coconut milk and avocado for richness.

Serves 1

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup ice cubes, plus extra for serving

1/4 ripe avocado, pitted and peeled

3 ounces frozen mango chunks

2 ounces frozen pineapple chunks

2 teaspoons raw honey

1 teaspoon freshly grated peeled ginger (from about 1-inch piece)

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon probiotic powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of ground cloves

Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass with ice and serve immediately.

Excerpted with permission from “Unicorn Food: Beautiful Plant-Based Recipes to Nurture Your Inner Magical Beast,” by Kat Odell (Workman Publishing).

