A-Treat vintage bottles return to stores in time for the holidays

A-Treat Soda’s vintage-style glass bottles are back on store shelves just in time for Thanksgiving.

A-Treat hasn’t been sold in glass bottles for 30 years. When the company decided to revive the old-style packaging, it held a social media contest so fans could decide which flavors they wanted to see produced.

The winning flavors — cream soda, sarsaparilla, birch beer, and black cherry — received nearly 70 percent of the 3,000 votes in the 16-flavor online poll, held in July.

A-Treat, which was saved from closing two years ago, will sell four-pack carriers at Link Beverage, Beerco, Simcoe Beverage, Tanczos, and Cascario's, Redner’s Markets and Ahart’s Markets.

“We updated and modernized the logo while paying homage to the history and heritage of the brand,” said Luke Jaindl, the company’s general manager.

“Not only were the flavors selected by fans, but we also used all-natural pure cane sugar formulations in these select flavors in our glass bottles based on customer feedback,” Jaindl said.

The iconic Lehigh Valley brand was founded in 1918 by Joseph and Jack Egizio.

The privately held company closed in January 2015 but reopened several months later after it was bought by the Jaindl family, led by Orefield entrepreneur and developer David Jaindl.

The company has been aggressively marketing itself since then. It launched a line of non-soda merchandise bearing the company name as a way to boost product interest.

Products range from a mug to a woman’s camouflage tank top, to men’s and women’s T-shirts. The product line also includes baseball caps, sunglasses, fleece jackets and winter headbands.

For more information, visit a-treat.com or call 610-434-6139.

daniel.sheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @LVStories

610-820-6598