Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) Prepares Television Campaign for New Menu Items to Be Launched in Late April

“That’s What I Like About Texas” Campaign Continues for TDQ

Bedford, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) is preparing to roll out new menu items in late April to their 600 stores across the great state of Texas. This week, Dallas-based LOOMIS Agency, TDQ’s agency of record, shot a television spot in Lewisville, Texas featuring the new items which are a closely guarded secret.

Will TDQ add scrumptious new treats or delicious new eats to their menu? The mystery will be revealed when TDQ announces the new menu items on Monday, April 13. Known for their “treats and eats,” TDQ first launched the campaign, “That’s What I Like About Texas” in 2002 which captured the unique fondness Texans have for the DQ brand.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ® brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned Texas Dairy Queen as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. Texas Dairy Queen is comprised of 154 franchisees with 600 locations across Texas. For more information, visit dqtexas.com or follow TDQ on Instagram , Twitter or Facebook .