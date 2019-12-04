Teriyaki Madness’ Inaugural Conference Highlights Impressive Growth, Recognizes Standout Franchisees

At Its First-Ever Systemwide Gathering of Shop Owners, the Fast Casual Teriyaki Shop Concept Celebrated the Year’s Achievements and Laid Out Big Plans for 2020

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) It’s not every year that your business doubles in size—unless, of course, you’re Teriyaki Madness. The teriyaki-infused growth the Asian-inspired fast casual concept is experiencing is undeniable, so much so the brand decided to gather up all of its franchisees, new and longstanding, to celebrate and share best practices. At its first-ever conference last month, the growth Teriyaki Madness has seen to date was on full display, as 200 franchisees, vendor partners and corporate team members gathered in the brand’s headquarter city of Denver for the 3-day event where attendees came together to recognize the achievements of the past year and discuss the brand’s strategic plan for 2020.

Through a series of speakers, roundtable discussions, vendor events and more, attendees were exposed to a number of different learning experiences and networking opportunities designed to help them get the most out of their time spent in Denver—and boy, did they ever.

“One of our company’s core values is collaboration and our first-ever conference encompassed it completely,” Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith said. ”We saw tons of teamwork on display as franchisees shared best practices and ways to improve profitability and revenue, ultimately helping our shop owners leave the conference with lists of implementable action items to improve their local businesses.”

Between the organized balance of educational and extracurricular activities taking place, a handful of Teriyaki Madness franchisees were recognized for their performance over the last year as the first honorees of what will become annual awards given out to the top-performing shop owners in the system.

Recipient of the brand’s first-ever Franchisee of the Year award was Aaron Weissman, a shop owner in Great Falls, Montana, who was recognized by brand leadership for following all established systems and processes; and showing a willingness to cooperate and collaborate with the TMAD home office and other franchisees, among other valuable attributes. Weissman also won the inaugural award for achieving the best Chatmeter score, a service that aggregates online reviews, among other things, to quantify positive store sentiment.

When discussing why his shop saw so much success in 2019, Weissman said, “We have developed a clientele of professionals that use our app to streamline their busy lunch hour and families that can get what they want out of dinner. When it comes down to it, our food has integrity, and that resonates.”

TMAD’s first Rookie of the Year award, given to a deserving shop owner open less than a year that demonstrates coachability, strong work ethic, the ability to follow systems and processes, and an overall tenacity and pride for the Teriyaki Madness brand, was actually awarded to two franchisees. Gillian Beerman, a franchisee in Reno, Nevada, and Steve Beck, a shop owner in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, both lived up to brand standards and were deemed equally worthy of the award.

“These franchisees encompass all of our values and, importantly, demonstrate that they respect and value the processes our team has put into place to help them succeed,” Haith said. “For us, it’s not all about having the top sales numbers in the system—though that’s nice, too, we’re more focused on showing gratitude to our shop owners who take pride in the Teriyaki Madness brand on a daily basis in their own communities and who want to be a part of a team, follow our system and contribute ideas on how to improve the franchise.”

When you’re growing as fast as Teriyaki Madness is, it’s essential to have people in place who know what they’re doing on both the corporate team and within the franchise system. If it’s first conference is any indication, the brand is knocking it out of the park in that regard.

“The teams we’ve assembled on both sides of our business bring so much to the table, and will play an even more important role in our success as we pursue even more ambitious growth goals in 2020,” Haith said. “I couldn’t be more excited to see what the next year holds and the milestones there will be to celebrate at our next go-around.”

About Teriyaki Madness



Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 150 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lena

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

madeline@nolimitagency.com