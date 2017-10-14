Ten gifts for wine lovers during Virginia Wine Month

Virginia Wine Month is about celebrating wine locally sourced in Virginia by stopping by the commonwealth’s 280 wineries.

But wine lovers shouldn’t forget to celebrate themselves this month. A few gifts for wine lovers will accessorize the month — or save an idea or two for the holidays.

New Kent Winery's wine club membership

Join a club full of fellow wine lovers looking to gain knowledge and celebrate their common appreciation at the New Kent Winery (8400 Old Church Road, New Kent). A membership in the wine club includes hand-selected wines each quarter (February, May, August and October). Benefits also include a 10 percent discount on all wine purchases, discounts on events, members-only invitations, quarterly pick-up parties and access to special wine releases. A Premier Wine Club membership ranges from $55 to $75 every quarter and includes three bottles per quarter, according to the website. More info: newkentwinery.com or 804-932-8240.

Vineyard Yankee Candle

Never escape the aroma of wine by getting the Vineyard Medium Classic Jar Candle from Yankee Candle (2200 Richmond Road) in Williamsburg, or from the online store, for $24.99. The purple candle has more than 65 hours of fragrance and aromas of cabernet, merlot and zinfandel grapes. The Yankee Candle website says the notes change as the candle burns, beginning with a robust grape smell, then red fruit notes followed by mossy notes at the base. More info: yankeecandle.com.

Wine Enthusiast Electric Blue Push-Button Corkscrew

The name says it all. A wine enthusiast’s best friend is the Wine Enthusiast Electric Blue Push-Button Corkscrew, available at Bed, Bath & Beyond (12132A Jefferson Ave., Newport News) for $29.99. This electric wine opener does all the work for you with a push of a button, making uncorking wine bottles a lot easier than the normal winged corkscrew. The wine opener also comes with a wine stopper just in case you don’t finish the bottle the first go-around. More info: bedbathandbeyond.com.

Wine and Paint night

Paint and sip at Wine & Design (707 Mariners Row #102) in Newport News by grabbing a gift certificate for $35. The activity allows people to drink wine, relax and take home their own piece of artwork during a reserved session. Buy a gift card at wineanddesign.com/oysterpoint. More info: 757-223-0603.

Stemless wine glasses

Head down to the wine superstore, Total Wine & More (12551 Jefferson Ave., Newport News), and grab a gift that avid wine drinkers will never turn down — more wine glasses. A set of four of the Luminarc white wine stemless glasses are $9.99 at Total Wine, and according to the store’s online shop, the glasses have a tumbler feel and are dishwasher safe. More info: totalwine.com.

Taste Wine Gift Set

For those who can’t choose between their love of red or white wine, they can have both for $20 with the Taste Wine Gift Set from Taste Unlimited (702 Mariners Row) in Newport News. The organic house wines are an original of the Taste Unlimited brand and come in a presentation box. Both wine can be packaged in a wooden gift bin for $10 extra. More info: taste.online or 757-596-8651.

Williamsburg Port tea

This Williamsburg Port tea blend may be non-alcoholic, but it gives off flavors and colors of a merlot, the website describes. Find the unique gift at Discover Teas in Port Warwick (2170 William Styron Square S., Newport News) for $10. More info: discoverteas.com or 757-847-5190.

Tasting and tour of Williamsburg Winery

Take a day trip and enjoy a tour and tasting of Williamsburg Winery at Wessex Hundred (5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg) that includes a 10-minute video presentation and a guided walking tour. Guests get to see and learn about winemaking and the history of the property. The tour includes a tasting of seven wines and a souvenir glass. The tasting and tour is $12 and guests younger than 21 are free. More info: williamsburgwinery.com or 757-229-0999.

Custom wine from Vintner’s Cellar

Customize your own wine at Vintner’s Cellar (1213-C George Washington Memorial Highway) in Yorktown. Prices range depending on the wine, but the business allows customers to create quality wines at an affordable price. Vintner’s Cellar writes on their website, that your wine creation begins with a tasting at their tasting bar and goes from there. More info: vintnerscellaryorktown.com or 757-223-4261.

Pewter wine glass markers

Spruce up your wine glass with a bit of your personality by adding specialty wine glass markers from Danforth Pewter (417 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg) in Merchants Square. The sets come with six wine glass markers in a gift box for $32. Different sets include maple leafs, critters, birds and summer-themed markers. More info: danforthpewter.com or 757-229-3668.

