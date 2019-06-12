Ted’s Montana Grill Announces New Corporate Chef

New Hire Brings Invaluable Skills and Fresh Perspective

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Ted’s Montana Grill, famous for its Authentic American Cuisine and the largest Bison menu in the world, announces the addition of a new member on the leadership team. A new Corporate Chef will lead innovation in the kitchen and drive our steadfast commitment to serving incredible food and genuine hospitality.

Kirk Biondi joins Ted’s Montana Grill as Corporate Chef, bringing vast experience in research and development and food cost and waste analysis. Biondi also excels at menu innovation and is already hard at work creating and testing potential new menu items. Prior to joining Ted’s Montana Grill, he served as corporate chef at several restaurant concepts, including Tin Drum and Maddio’s Pizza.

“Chef Kirk brings an extremely high level of creativity and analysis to the position and we have already put his skills to work refreshing menu items and scrutinizing food waste,” said George McKerrow, co-founder and CEO of Ted’s Montana Grill. “I don’t want to give too much away, but Kirk is tweaking our made-from-scratch veggie burger to ensure it is 100% vegan and looking at ways to reduce our already low 1.62% annual food waste to under one percent.”

In addition to developing new recipes and continuing to reduce food waste, Chef Biondi will also work with each Ted’s Montana Grill location to maximize our partnership with area farmers and Greener Fields Together, making the most of local and seasonal ingredients in every region. Utilizing local produce and preparing dishes in small batches reduces the impact on the environment and ensures guests are enjoying food made fresh in-house, within minutes of preparation.

“Joining the team at Ted’s Montana Grill is an incredible honor. The dedication to freshness and quality is unprecedented, as is the priority to do it all in the most sustainable way possible,” said Chef Kirk Biondi, Corporate Chef at Ted’s Montana Grill. “It is an incredible privilege and exciting challenge to work with such extraordinary cuts of meat and superior ingredients, truly a chef’s dream.”

About Ted’s Montana Grill

Inspired by the pioneer spirit of the American West, Ted’s Montana Grill is a Classic American Grill committed to serving honest food accompanied with genuine hospitality. The menu is known for Authentic American dishes using simple, timeless recipes, careful preparations and fresh, local ingredients. Selections include a wide variety of made-from-scratch cuisine such as iconic, award-winning burgers, hand-cut aged steaks, premium chicken with no antibiotics, fresh fish and our house specialty, all-natural bison.

Ted’s Montana Grill was co-founded in 2002 by Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur, environmentalist and philanthropist, and award-winning restaurateur, George W. McKerrow. Headquartered in Atlanta with a total of 43 locations in 16 states, Ted’s earned TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence from 2013 – 2015. To learn more or find a restaurant, visit tedsmontanagrill.com, like Ted’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter and Instagram.

