Taco John’s Adds Three New Industry Veterans to its Board of Directors

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s International, Inc., the franchisor of Taco John’s – the restaurant that has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969 – announced today the addition of three new board members: Greg Haggis, Scott Weisberg and Les Karel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg, Scott and Les to the Taco John’s International Board of Directors,” said CEO Jim Creel. “All three have impressive and diverse backgrounds in the industry. I believe each of them will bring something incredibly unique and valuable to the table that will help lead Taco John’s to see even more success in the future.”

Haggis, a seasoned executive, brings nearly 40 years of experience in the food industry to Taco John’s board. After beginning his career at McDonald’s Corporation in 1981 as a store accountant, Haggis moved on to The Wendy’s Company, where he worked for nearly 30 years and served as senior vice president of finance and brand chief financial officer. Haggis is chief financial officer for The Wenzak Companies, a 35-unit Wendy’s franchisee in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

Industry veteran Weisberg is an HR executive with a range of progressive experience within multi-national, consumer organizations such as Wendy’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Inc., and PepsiCo, Inc. He served as chief people officer at Wendy’s International, Inc. for six years before starting his own executive coaching and consulting business, Incisive Consulting, LLC, in 2018.

Another proven leader in the industry, Karel is a supply chain professional with experience spanning across corporate, franchise, multi-brand and high growth foodservice organizations. Karel brings restaurant knowledge to Taco John’s from former roles at General Mills Restaurants, Inc., Boston Market, Darden Restaurants, Inc. and Arby’s/Wendy’s Group. From 2011 to 2019, Karel served as senior vice president for ARCOP, Inc., Arby’s national supply chain cooperative.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com .

