Taco Bell Hotel Launching August 2019 – Adding A Spicy Twist To Summer Travel

A Tacoasis Resort of Food, Fun and All Things Taco Bell Awaits Fans in Palm Springs

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Get ready for “Bell”hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties, because the Taco Bell Hotel is coming and will give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime. Beginning August 9 for a limited time, doors will open at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, California, making fans’ dreams come true with an immersive way to celebrate the best of the brand.

From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans. Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist, making this the flavor-filled getaway of 2019.

A not-to-miss gift shop will offer exclusive apparel to spice up fans’ summer style. Guests can also stop by the on-site salon for Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades and a braid bar. And whether it’s daily happier hour or saucy snacks, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will deliver beloved iconic flavors and introduce new menu surprises only available at the hotel.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg. “Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

From a Forever 21 fashion line to weddings in the Las Vegas flagship Cantina, Taco Bell has long been surprising and delighting fans with unexpected ways to celebrate their love for the brand. At The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, fans will experience something even bigger and bolder, from design and entertainment to craveable food and beyond.

Taco Bell, a Southern California-based brand founded by Glen Bell in 1962, chose iconic Palm Springs as the ideal resort destination for its next hospitality venture. Reservations will open in June and those eager to learn more about how to score a room at this “tacoasis” in the desert can head over HERE to stay up to date with announcements on this experience meant for Taco Bell super-fans 18+.

