Taco Bell Debuts New Toasted Breakfast Burrito Menu, Reminding Fans That Breakfast Burritos Are Better Left To Burrito Experts

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco Bell is waking fans up to a better breakfast with the debut of the all-new Toasted Breakfast Burrito Menu, hitting participating restaurants nationwide today, March 12. This trio is nothing to snooze on as all three craveable burritos are stuffed full of morning flavors, crafted in a way that only Taco Bell can do. The menu is here to prove that nobody else can make a breakfast burrito like Taco Bell. Especially a burger place.

“We serve nearly one billion burritos to our fans every year and our new Toasted Breakfast Burrito menu solidifies that Taco Bell is the place for burritos across all dayparts,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights. “We’re constantly listening to consumers to fit their needs and we know that these breakfast burritos are the perfect addition to morning routines. We’re excited to bring our fans this new lineup among a sea of breakfast sandwich sameness.”

Starting at $1* fans can get the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, made with eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage. Next up on the menu is the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, featuring a double serving of scrambled eggs (as compared to the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito), three-cheese blend, potato bites, pico de gallo, and fans’ choice of bacon or sausage, both $2.79* a la carte and $4.99* with a hash brown and medium soft drink, or steak, $3.49* a la carte and $5.69* as a part of the combo.

The all-new Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito rounds out the menu, with fans’ choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, three-cheese blend and a hash brown, all for $1.99* a la carte or paired with another hash brown and a medium soft drink for $4.19*. First tested in 2019 in Nashville, TN, this hash brown stuffed burrito has already made waves amongst breakfast and burrito fanatics alike.

