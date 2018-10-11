Stoner’s Pizza Joint Signs Six-Unit Franchise Development Agreement with Houston-based DhaMir Group

Experienced Multi-unit Operator Will Open First Location in Nacogdoches, Texas

Charleston, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will expand its footprint by opening six locations in Texas, as part of its first development deal since launching its franchising efforts in July. This new partnership supports Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s plans to grow to 100 locations over the next five years. The first Texas location, slated to open in late October is located at 2013 North Street in Nacogdoches, and will be owned and operated by the DhaMir Group.

Led by seasoned franchisee Hafeez Dhanani and business partner Rezwan Mirza, the DhaMir Group has extensive restaurant experience with The Dhanani Group, a billion-dollar multi-unit operator. The DhaMir Group founded a Houston-based pizza chain and owns and operates several Burger King franchises. They were attracted to Stoner’s Pizza Joint because of its high-quality recipes, simplified menu, delivery-focused revenue stream, and low employee overhead.

“After visiting Stoner’s Pizza Joint for the first time last year, we were both impressed with the quality and taste of the food, in addition to the strategic changes the new owners are implementing to enhance the brand and make it a strong investment opportunity,” said Dhanani. “The brand appeals to a wide audience — in particular those who are cost conscious, but crave convenient, fresh- quality food. We knew this was an incredible business opportunity and we look forward to continuing our expansion with the brand.”

Founded in 2013, Stoner’s Pizza Joint was recently purchased by the experienced restaurateurs behind HHI Hospitality, which owns and operates several proprietary restaurant concepts in Hilton Head, South Carolina, including Charbar Company and ¡Holy Tequila!, among others. The partners have spent the last few months preparing Stoner’s Pizza Joint to launch its national franchise opportunity. Currently, Stoner’s Pizza Joint has six corporate locations throughout Georgia and South Carolina. By the end of 2018, Stoner’s Pizza Joint plans to have three franchised locations in development, as well as ten additional commitments secured.

“2018 has been an exciting year for Stoner’s Pizza Joint with the launch of our franchise program,” said Nick Bergelt, Chief Concept Officer of Stoner’s Pizza Joint. “Texas is a prime market we are targeting for future growth and we look forward to propelling our brand’s presence there and are eager to welcome Hafeez and Rezwan to our growing Stoner’s Pizza Joint family. They both have successfully brought multiple franchise concepts to market and we are confident they will build a strong business with our support and resources.”

As a part of the new location’s grand opening activities, Stoner’s Pizza Joint Nacogdoches will host a grand opening event on opening day for residents of the local community. Grand opening specials include free smoked wings and breadsticks on opening day from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies last, and one medium pizza for only $5 during the weekend (carry out only). Stoner’s Pizza Joint Nacogdoches is open Mondays – Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Thursdays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 843-518-1972.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint features fresh, high quality non-GMO food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items are prepared in conveyor ovens that are heated by bricks to give the food the crisp taste of a brick oven, but with the speed and convenience of a conveyor oven. Menu items include a simple variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000. If franchisees chose to develop multiple units, the franchise fee for three units is $65,000 and, for five units, $95,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit stonerspizzajointfranchise.com or contact the Stoner’s Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at franchise@stonerspizzajoint.com or call 843-518-1972.

About Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Stoner’s Pizza Joint is a millennial-focused, quick-service pizza restaurant that uses high quality, fresh ingredients. The company offers a variety of specialty pizzas, hickory-smoked wings made daily in-house, salads, strombolis, and calzones. Today, Stoner’s Pizza Joint has grown to 14 locations in four states. For more information about Stoner’s Pizza Joint, visit www.stonerspizzajoint.com.

