Stephanie Izard's New Cookbook Is a Celebration of Flavor

Watching Stephanie Izard make shrimp toast out of her new cookbook left me hungry for more, both shrimp toast and her company. For Izard is fun before the video camera — appearing confident yet approachable, skillful as a chef should be but still very much down-to-earth, and a big fan of blind tasting all sorts of ingredients, from mayonnaise to fish sauce to hot chocolate.

Watch her swing into action in the Tribune’s test kitchen, and you realize why she not only appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Food Network’s “Iron Chef Gauntlet” but won both competitions. Izard is more than a TV star. She’s a chef, a restaurateur with three Chicago restaurants (Girl & the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat), a wife and mother, and an author, now with two cookbooks to her name. That second cookbook was released this week. Written with Rachel Holtzman, it’s titled “Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times” (Clarkson Potter, $35).

“Everyone is always asking for recipes from the restaurants,” said Izard, when asked why publish a second book now. She wanted to share recipes that had become, as she writes in her introduction, “cult favorites” at the restaurants. Plus, she wanted to offer home-style dishes to be enjoyed at home with family and friends.

“I just wanted people to be able to get the recipes all in one place, and it’s fun writing cookbooks,” she added. “It started off with my husband and I doing our entertaining and hanging with friends and wanting to put those recipes into a book. And then we ended up turning it into a not-just-entertaining book but other stuff as well. So people can kind of look and say, ‘It would be fun to have a Fourth of July party with some of these recipes’ but not feeling overwhelmed that you must do all the recipes for a party. Here’s a book with all this fun stuff that’s great either for your family, just yourself or for parties or whatever it is.”

Reprinted from Gather and Graze. Copyright © 2018 by Stephanie Izard, Inc.

Photographs copyright © 2018 by Galdones Photography. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Izard hopes readers will “be inspired to put some different flavor combinations together and try some new things.” Now, some of those new things might be roasted goat neck or beef cheeks, but she’s quick to note you can substitute lamb or pork neck for the goat and beef short ribs for the cheeks. Most of the 120 recipes, however, revolve around familiar ingredients like chicken thighs, pork shoulder, roasted beets and grilled salmon.

“My cooking, in general, is very home cook-style,” she explained. “We don’t choose a lot of crazy cooking techniques; not a lot of crazy ingredients. It’s moreso the thought process behind hitting all the layers of flavor in the dishes. Hopefully, people can get a sense of that and may start becoming a little more adventurous in their other cooking.”

As an example of Izard’s approach to flavor, she points to the crumpets with chorizo maple syrup in her brunch chapter. The crumpet is not “super sweet,” she said, but more savory. That’s countered by the sweetness of the maple syrup, which is spiked by the spiciness of chorizo sausage and the addition of one teaspoon of Dijon mustard that gives “that little bit of different spice and layer of flavor.” The syrup, she added, is “one of those sauces that showcases those different flavor profiles: spicy, sweet, savory.”

Izard said it was important in developing and testing recipes for this book to remember the recipe wasn’t being made repeatedly on a mass scale for restaurant use. It was important, she said, to make sure the recipes not only make food look pretty but actually work successfully at home.

The shrimp toast, a menu item at Duck Duck Goat, certainly looked pretty in the test kitchen. Izard tops the toast with a drizzle of aioli made with Kewpie, the Japanese mayonnaise, and garnishes it with chopped scallion, cilantro and house-pickled vegetables. Cooking it seemed so fast and easy, you see why Izard recommends it for a party. Fry up batches as the night goes on, she said.

Don’t worry about any leftover shrimp filling. Fry up two toasts the next day, and sandwich them together with some mayo, any leftover toppings and a tomato slice.

“You’ve got the perfect summertime sandwich,” Izard said. “It’s almost like a BLT gone better with shrimp, a shrimp- LT.”

wdaley@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @billdaley

Shrimp toast

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

A recipe from Stephanie Izard’s new cookbook, “Gather & Graze.” The star chef has definite thoughts on ingredients. She prefers Pearl River Bridge brand light soy sauce, Kewpie mayo imported from Japan and Red Boat fish sauce. No sambal oelek? Try Sriracha sauce. Use fresh lemon zest if you don’t have preserved lemon zest handy. As for the “good-quality white bread” called for, Izard suggests looking for a Wonder Bread-type, with a slight sweetness and fluffy quality. Shrimp may be frozen, thawed, and lightly blotted with paper towels to remove excess water.

1 pound jumbo shrimp (21-25 count), peeled and deveined

2 large egg whites

2 tablespoons sambal oelek

1½ tablespoons Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry

1½ tablespoons each: soy sauce, fish sauce, heavy cream

1 tablespoon chopped preserved lemon zest, homemade or store-bought

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons canola oil

Aioli:

1 cup good-quality mayonnaise

1 ½ teaspoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon sambal oelek

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

8 slices good-quality white bread

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

3 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons roughly chopped scallion greens

1. Make the shrimp mousse: Slice a third of the shrimp into 1/4-inch-thick pieces, and set aside on ice or return to the fridge. In a food processor, combine the remaining shrimp, the egg whites, sambal oelek, rice wine, soy sauce, fish sauce, cream, lemon zest, sesame oil, sugar and ½ teaspoon salt. Process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, and fold in the reserve sliced shrimp.

2. Heat the canola oil in a small saute pan over medium-high heat. Add a small dollop of the mousse, and cook through, about 2 minutes. Taste and add more salt to the entire batch, if necessary.

3. Make the aioli: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, fish sauce, sambal oelek and sesame oil.

4. Spread the shrimp mousse on each slice of bread in a 1/2-inch-thick layer.

5. Heat a large griddle or nonstick saute pan over medium-high heat and add about a third of the butter. When the butter melts and starts to sizzle, put 2 or 3 pieces of the bread, mousse side down, in the pan. Cook until the mousse puffs, 5 to 6 minutes, before flipping and browning the toast side to a golden color, 3 to 4 minutes. Once fully cooked, the shrimp mousse will be firm and reddish in color. Repeat until each piece of toast is cooked.

6. Slice each toast into 3 strips. Drizzle with the aioli and garnish with the cilantro and scallions. Serve hot.

Stephanie Izard will have new cookbook out in April »

Like Bill Kim's food, 'Korean BBQ' cookbook defies categories »