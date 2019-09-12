Spinning Wheel Brands Debuts Hope & Sesame Refrigerated Sesamemilk at Natural Products Expo East

Showcases Snack Brands Mozaics Organic Popped Potato and Veggie Chips, Handfulls® with CrrrunchBites® and Fusions Trail Mixes and Veggicopia® Creamy Dips and Olives

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Spinning Wheel Brands, a perpetual brand generator, launcher and grower in the emerging food and beverage industry, will exhibit its lines of plant-based and healthy snacks at Natural Products Expo East Sept. 12-14, 2019 in Baltimore at Booth 4504.

With consumers shifting to plant-based protein alternatives, Spinning Wheel Brands evolves its Hope & Sesame® line of protein-packed, nondairy sesamemilks with the introduction of a refrigerated Hope & Sesame sesamemilk in a 48 oz. PET bottle. Like Hope & Sesame’s shelf-stable sesamemilks, refrigerated Hope & Sesame serves up 8 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving, and delivers as much calcium as whole dairy milk, with less sugar, more vitamin D and no dairy allergens or lactose. Each 1-liter carton features Sesamein , Hope & Sesame’s exclusive plant-based protein concentrate. Chocolate, Vanilla, Original and Unsweetened Original flavors are vegan and free of dairy, soy, gluten and tree nuts. Chocolate Hazelnut is vegan and free of dairy, soy and gluten. This creamy, delicious and nutritious beverage is perfect for enjoying on its own or in cereals, smoothies and protein drinks.

“Consumers today are concerned about sustainability, personal health, ethics and animal welfare,” said Julia Stamberger, CEO and co-founder of Spinning Wheel Brands. “Sesame seeds are a versatile, low-maintenance crop, that’s easy to cultivate and more sustainable than other seeds and nuts since it can grow in moisture or heat-stressed environments.”

Sesame is natural source of vital minerals like copper, magnesium, iron and is rich in amino acids.

Spinning Wheel Brands will also display Mozaics , Handfulls® and Veggicopia®, three snack lines offering high-quality ingredients, convenience and taste for today’s busy lifestyles:

Mozaics: Meeting consumer demands for bold flavors and nutrition, Mozaics are artfully tiled popped chips made with real organic green peas, organic yellow peas and organic black beans that consumers can see and taste. At 110 calories, Mozaics offers 4 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, no sugar and a generous 23 chips per 1-ounce serving. All flavors are gluten-free, certified USDA organic, kosher, non-GMO Project Verified and free of peanuts and tree nuts. Mozaics organic popped veggie and potato chips contain 40 percent real vegetables, including 30 percent peas and 10 percent beans. Mozaics flavors include in Sea Salt, Salsa, BBQ, Cheddar and Sour Cream & Onion.

Handfulls CrrrunchBites®: Consumers will go nuts for CrrrunchBites, the next-generation evolution of the traditional beer nut. CrrrunchBites feature a California almond wrapped in a potato chip coating, uniting two snacking worlds in a super tasty treat that’s hard to put down once you start crunching. Available in four distinctive flavors including BBQ, Chili Lime, Honey Mustard and Ranch. CrrrunchBites are certified gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO. BBQ, Chili Lime and Ranch are vegan. This better-for-you snack is available in 3.75 oz. share bags.

Handfulls Fusions : Fusions takes CrrrunchBites a step further through perfecting the art of trail mixes. With the ideal blend of sweet and savory flavors, Fusions offer unique flavor profiles along with energy and nutrition. Fusions’ addictive flavor combinations include Denali Mountain Mix , Hill Country BBQ Blend , Bangkok Backpack Blend and Lakeshore Trail Mix . Certified gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO, Fusions are available in 3.25 oz. share bags.

Veggicopia: Veggicopia features three protein-rich shelf-stable dips that taste just like ‘fresh’ dips, but are completely portable, with no refrigeration required. Dips are packaged in convenient, 2.5-ounce individual-serving cups. Available flavors include Creamy Original Hummus, Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and Creamy Black Bean Dip. Veggicopia dips contain natural ingredients, with no artificial preservatives. Each cup contains 5 grams of protein and 2 to 5 grams of dietary fiber, and are gluten-free, dairy-free, OU kosher, vegetarian and vegan. Veggicopia Green Pitted Snack Olives allow olive snacking, anytime, anywhere. Shelf-stable single-serving portions require no refrigeration. Each 1 oz. bag contains ten firm, delicious green olives, with only 2 grams of carbs and 35 calories. Veggicopia olives are kosher certified, gluten-free and vegan. Green snack olives are paleo-friendly and an excellent option for the Whole 30 or Ketogenic diets.

For more information on Spinning Wheel Brands and Hope & Sesame, Mozaics, Veggicopia and Handfulls, or to purchase products, visit www.deliciousness.com or www.amazon.com. Available at retailers nationwide, including Wegmans, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts Farmers Market, Meijer and Kroger.

Contact:

Lauren Russ

Spinning Wheel Brands

773-972-7060

lauren@spinningwheelbrands.com