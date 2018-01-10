Launched in 2015, Detroit 75 Kitchen is a stationary food truck located on Fort St right off I-75. Chef Mike and his team had a vision of executing street food from scratch using upscale restaurant techniques and as a result, Detroit 75 Kitchen was born. With a focus on crafting artisan sandwiches, sourcing locally, and employing […]

The post Southwest: Detroit 75 Kitchen appeared first on The Bite Tonight.