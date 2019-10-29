Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Offers Black Friday Catering to Help Employers Soothe the Soul

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Black Friday is right around the corner, which means shoppers will soon be making a mad dash to their favorite stores to stock up on the best steals and deals of the holiday shopping season. For retail employees, Black Friday can be extremely stressful, but you can help alleviate the stress by treating your team to bar-b-que that will soothe the soul.

“Each year, Black Friday sales continue to start earlier and earlier. By ordering a meal for your team you are showing them that you value you their time, especially on a holiday weekend,” says Amber Polk, Director of Catering at Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “By keeping your staff fed when they work long holiday-shifts, the only thing your employees will have to worry about is whether or not your shoppers can find the deals they want.”

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que offers BBQ party packs that can be sized appropriately, sandwich party packs as well as the Double Barrel Potato Bar, a favorite of busy businesses all year long. Catering options and details can be found here: https://soulmans.com/bbq-catering/ .

North Texas businesses as well as families have been enjoying the holidays stress-free for years by pre-ordering from the holiday catering menu that showcases Soulman’s best-sellers including bone-in hickory-smoked turkey, boneless hickory-smoked turkey, whole hickory-smoked ham or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides, and perfect homemade holiday pies. Soulman’s will also smoke your own bird for $20 and any other custom smokes are $1.25 a pound. For those looking to branch out from the traditional holiday dinner, Soulman’s offers party packs to make catering holiday parties easy and delicious. From succulent beef brisket to delicious pulled pork, Soulman’s catering brings something to the table for everyone throughout the holiday season.

Reward your team with gift cards to Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. For each $25-$49 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $5 bonus card; for each $50-$74 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $10 bonus card; for each $75-$99 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $15 bonus card; and for each $100+ gift card purchase, there’s an additional $25 bonus card. Gift Cards are available to purchase at each of the 18 North Texas locations from October 1 to December 31, 2019.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

pr@soulmans.com

972-955-9747