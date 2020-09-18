Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Small plane crash-lands on a road in Palatine: ‘I saw a plane flying really low and expected the worst’

September 18, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Karen Ann Cullotta
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

No injuries were reported in the crash of the single-engine Cessna.