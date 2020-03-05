Sid’s Pizza Now Offering Single and Multi-Unit Franchise Opportunities in Metro Atlanta

( RestaurantNews.com ) Any successful business starts with great basics and we at Sid’s Pizza are passionate about offering authentic Sicilian pizza where our fundamentals, from crust to sauce, are done right in every slice.

A hand-crafted franchise with over a 18-year history, Sid’s Pizza has earned various accolades from being voted ‘Best Pizza on the Northside’ by readers of the Atlanta Constitution/Journal, ‘Editor’s Choice for Best Pizza on the Northside’ by Points North Magazine to ‘Atlanta’s Best Kept Secret’ by radio station DaveFM.

We offer dine-in, to-go, delivery and catering service options, an efficient menu offering pizza, wings, oven baked subs, burgers and salads – all served in a laid-back, vintage California surfer atmosphere where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease.

That said, we take our food and our patrons very seriously. We are dedicated to offering quality food, forging strong relationships with our customers and bringing genuinely hospitable service our customers have come to expect.

Sid’s Pizza is looking for franchise owners who:

would gladly carry out these principles and Sid’s Pizza’s proven system

are excited about the idea of serving better food

enjoy working in a proactive environment

take pride in being a hands-on operator who is committed to making their businesses the best they can be

have the financial qualifications to open one to five restaurants in that Atlanta market

Sid’s Pizza offers:

a proven operating system and brand with 18 years in Atlanta

site selection and restaurant development support

training and opening support

on-going support for operations, marketing, supply chain and training conducted by industry veterans

If you are such a person and the thought of this hand-crafted franchise opportunity appeals to you, we urge you to contact us at info@sidspizza.com or 770-403-5822. Learn more about us at www.sidspizza.com .