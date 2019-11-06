Shoney’s Kicks Off Holiday Season with its Turkey Trio Promotion

Shoney’s Unveils Three Turkey Dishes – Salad, Sandwich, Entrée – To Give Guests What They Crave

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Turkey is trending and America’s Dinner Table is tripling down on the season’s favorite taste.

Shoney’s, the category-leading, iconic All-American restaurant brand, today announced it is kicking off the holidays with a tribute to turkey: A Turkey Trio with something for every guest.

Under the leadership of Shoney’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. David Davoudpour, and the direction of Shoney’s Executive Chef Eric Cleveland and his team of culinary experts, Shoney’s is introducing the following turkey treasures:

TURKEY HARVEST SALAD – Crisp romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, diced cucumbers and slow-roasted turkey breast. Served with a choice of dressing and a Parmesan breadstick.

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, diced cucumbers and slow-roasted turkey breast. Served with a choice of dressing and a Parmesan breadstick. TURKEY CHEDDAR MELT SANDWICH – Slow-roasted turkey served on grilled sourdough bread with melted cheddar cheese and mayonnaise. Served with French fries or our hand-breaded in-house onion rings and a side of honey mustard.

Slow-roasted turkey served on grilled sourdough bread with melted cheddar cheese and mayonnaise. Served with French fries or our hand-breaded in-house onion rings and a side of honey mustard. CRISPY FRIED TURKEY BREAST – Tender turkey breast breaded in our own Shoney’s signature seasoned flour, cooked to a golden brown and topped with our savory poultry gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and a choice of side.

“At Shoney’s, guests don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving (and Shoney’s will be open on Thanksgiving) to enjoy fall’s culinary delight,” said Mr. Davoudpour. “We have created options to please all and are excited to treat our guests to the best turkey can offer. As we’ve said every day since 1947, ‘Let’s Eat!®’”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for more than 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

“We are always trying to raise the bar on culinary,” said Chef Cleveland. “We want to serve delicious Southern food, and with the Turkey Trio, we think we nailed it. The early reviews have been exceptional and we cannot wait to treat our guests to the protein of the season in glorious fashion. My personal recommendation would be to start with a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage, enjoy the turkey dish of your choice and finish your meal with Shoney’s delicious Pecan Pie.”

A recent menu addition, Shoney’s Pecan Pie features a rich filling mixed with pecans baked in a flaky crust. The dessert is topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzling of sea salt caramel sauce.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com