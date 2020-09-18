Saving the Little Village Discount Mall

September 18, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
The Discount Mall in Little Village is home to more than 100 family-owned shops and has been open in the Little Village Plaza for nearly three decades. As hundreds celebrated Mexico’s Independence Day in Little Village, a group of vendors from the mall held a rally on the sidewalk of the plaza to raise awareness of the initial potential plans of the new owner to replace the mall with chain stores, thus displacing the vendors and raising property taxes.