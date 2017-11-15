San Diego restaurant scene explodes with a new crop of venues

Openings

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina opens its doors on Friday. The first solo restaurant from Karina Kravalis and Marco Provino — a married couple and veterans of the industry — the eatery will have a garden-inspired setting featuring large, vintage-style flora prints on the walls, white marble tables balanced by iron elements and rustic wood pieces. The menu will include wood-fired pizzas, local seafood, house pastas and sauces and Italian cured meats and cheeses. Beverage selections include wines, local and Italian draft and bottled beers. 8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove. (619) 825-7112 or giardinosd.com

Nautilus Tavern has opened its doors in La Jolla. The elevated neighborhood bar and grill features two patios and a coastal-chic environment infused with nautical decor and an airy modern design. The menu features up to 30 craft beers, sandwiches and wings served with house-made sauces. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner. 6830 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. (858) 750-2056 or nautilustavern.com

Fishmonger’s Market is Mission Hills’ newest sustainable market and restaurant. Featuring a European-style seafood bar, fresh-caught fish counter and crudo (raw) bar, the kitchen is managed by San Diego native Frank Terzoli, winner of “Cutthroat Kitchen” in 2013 and Bravo’s “Top Chef” season two contestant. Guests will find lunch and dinner selections such as shrimp and mango ceviche, Sicilian-style grilled swordfish and seared diver scallops with ginger rice and mango relish. Beer and wine are also offered. 1735 Hancock St., San Diego. fishmongersmarkets.com

City Tacos Village Taqueria will open its doors later this month in the space formerly occupied by BLVD Asian Kitchen in La Mesa Village. Restaurateurs Gerald Torres of City Tacos and Aaron Dean of Sheldon’s Service Station have partnered to offer guests the same inspired street food, including 16 of City Taco’s most popular tacos, plus new side dishes, dessert offerings and a “new Mexican” seasonal menu. There will be a michelada bar, local and imported craft beers, ciders, aguas frescas made with fresh fruit and Mexican sodas. The open space features indoor/outdoor seating areas, including sidewalk and back patios, colorful murals and refurbished materials in the decor. 8325 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. citytacossd.com

Hotel Republic San Diego (the former W hotel) has partnered with San Diego-based hospitality firm The Patio Group to open three new dining venues downtown: Topside Terrace Kitchen & Bar, an open-air third-floor terrace restaurant and lounge, focuses on weekend brunch, daily happy hour and small bites; Trade, a classically chic cocktail bar and restaurant offers lunch, happy hour and dinner with items such as mole-spiced grilled chicken, pan-roasted halibut and grilled rib eye; and Patio Marketplace, a quick-service casual, street-side cafe offers to-go items, a small selection of bowls, sandwiches and wraps, along with an expansive coffee bar, fresh pressed juices, kombucha and teas. 421 W. B St., San Diego. (619) 398-3100 or hotelrepublicrepublic.com

Breakfast Republic has launched its sixth location in Carmel Valley. Nestled in The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, the eatery boasts the same design and breakfast menu as its other five locations, along with rotating monthly food and drink specials. Plans to open a seventh location in Pacific Beach will take place this winter in the two-story space previously housed by sports bar Miller’s Field on Mission Boulevard. In 2018, Breakfast Republic will unveil its eighth restaurant at The Shoppes in Carlsbad. 6025 Village Way, Suite F101, San Diego. breakfastrepublic.com

Islands Restaurants is celebrating 35 years in the industry with the opening of its 10th location in The Shoppes at Carlsbad. The menu features signature burgers like the classic Big Wave, cheddar fries and a selection of local craft beers and tropical cocktails, including the Mai Tai and Big Island Iced Tea. Happy hour is served from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close weeknights in the bar area. There is a large outdoor patio area with communal fire pit table and big-screen TVs. islandsrestaurants.com

Trident Coffee, San Diego’s first cold-brew coffee brewery, has opened in Imperial Beach. Co-owned by brothers Matt and Eric Johnson, the shop offers 12 coffees on tap and four teas or to go cans if you’re on a time crunch. Each coffee is freshly roasted in house using beans from Brazil and Mexico, with a third in the works from Vietnam. The unique roast and flavor profile showcase the craft aspects of the coffee. “When done right, coffee is just as special as a fine wine, spirit or beer,” Eric Johnson said. “Just as San Diego is America’s craft beer capital, we want to revolutionize the way people drink and experience coffee.” Bikeway Village, 536 13th St., Suite 6, Imperial Beach. tridentcoffee.com

Sugarfina, “a luxury candy boutique for grown-ups,” has opened at Westfield UTC. Inspired by the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” the shop was opened by co-founders Rosie O’Neill and Josh Resnick because the candy store of their dreams didn’t exist. “We dreamed of gourmet sweets made with premium ingredients — candy that’s as beautiful to look at as it is to taste,” O’Neill said. More than 80 gourmet candies from around the world are encased in modern lucite cubes surrounded by a bright white design, glossy white fixtures and an aqua neon candy sign. Confections include the finest chocolates, caramels, gummies and jellies. Located on the main level between Mac Cosmetics and Shake Shack. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego. sugarfina.com

Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill has announced it will open a second location in Ocean Beach in 2018. Brothers and Ocean Beach natives Matt and Judd Braun opened the original restaurant in 2004 in Mission Hills. The fast-casual concept offers a full seafood market of fresh fish, shellfish, poke, smoked fish and lobster bisque. Guests can opt to customize any meal by choosing fresh fish and marinade and choice of sandwich, salad, plate or taco. 5083 Santa Monica Ave., Suite B, San Diego. bluewaterseafoodsandiego.com

The Smoking Gun has launched a new breakfast and cocktail menu for weekend football fans. Root for your team while chowing down on two beef sliders served with bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, cayenne aioli and potato hash, or order the three buttermilk bacon pancakes, cooked with applewood-smoked bacon and lathered in honey-chive butter and maple syrup. Choose the Cinnamon Toast Punch, a mix of bourbon, coffee and cinnamon toast milk or the Strawberry Fields, made with Champagne, strawberry Aperol, pineapple and lemon to get you through a full day of game watching. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 555 Market St., San Diego. (619) 233-3836 or thesmokinggun.com

Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza has unveiled a new “Football Favorites” menu, complete with game-day inspired entrees, desserts and beer pairings. Items include barbecue pork nachos, Hawaiian short rib tacos, candied bacon salad and apple cinnamon calzone. Pair your dish with one of its craft beers like the California Gold Blonde Ale or the Black Magic Stout with hints of coffee and chocolate with your dessert. oggis.com

Ballast Point Brewing Company and Lyft have teamed up to offer “Football Sundays. Through Feb. 4, Lyft is offering 20 percent off up to four rides to and from all California Ballast Point locations every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the tasting rooms in Miramar, Scripps Ranch, Little Italy, Home Brew Mart, Temecula and Long Beach. In addition to ride discounts, guests will find food and drinks specials such as discounted nachos, reduced crowler beer fills and $10 wings and a pint. Specialties vary by day and location. Just present the Lyft app when ordering. To claim the deal, visit lyft.com/invite/FOOTBALLSUNDAYS.

LJ Crafted Wines won multiple awards at the Sommelier Challenge, an International Wine and Spirits Competition held in San Diego in September. The only winery to enter the competition with wines in wine growlers or reusable bottles, the La Jolla urban winery took home the following wins: LJ Crafted Wines Platinum 2013 Pinot Noir Russian River Valley (Best in Show Pinot Noir); LJ Crafted Wines Platinum 2015 Chardonnay Patient Terrier Vineyard Russian River Valley (Growler); LJ Crafted Wines Gold 2015 Pinot Noir Patient Terrier Vineyard Russian River Valley (Growler); and LJ Crafted Wines Gold 2016 Bird Rock Petite Sirah, Dry Creek, Sonoma (Growler). ljcraftedwines.com

The Berry Good Food Foundation and Fast Forward Futures will award scholarships to outstanding members of San Diego’s sustainable farming and fishing community at the Culinary Icons Dinner at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival. Two $2,000 awards will be presented to Kylie Konyu, 14, and brothers Evan and Caden Maher, 15 and 13 respectively. The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. today at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego. Tickets: sandiegowineclassic.com

