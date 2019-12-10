Saladworks Continues Expansion with ShopRite and Fresh Grocer

The new Saladworks restaurants will be located in Delaware, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania ShopRite and Fresh Grocer locations.

West Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Based on the success that Saladworks has seen with the first two ShopRite locations it’s opened to date, the salad-centric, fast-casual franchise is opening a new location within a Philadelphia-area Fresh Grocer. The salad brand also has locations under development in Delaware, Maryland and New York.

Current locations in the greater Philadelphia area include Island Avenue ShopRite, Parkside Town Center and Wyncotte Fresh Grocer along with the Cheltenham location that opens in January 2020. Two new locations are opening in ShopRite stores in Roxborough and Fox Street.

Saladworks’ successful pilot restaurant launched in a 170 to 250-square foot unit within the fresh produce department in a southwest Philadelphia ShopRite last year. The customer response was positive, assuring the healthy-eating brand that demand would be just as high at the upcoming locations.

The expansion to more ShopRite locations is greatly beneficial to Saladworks as the brand expands within non-traditional settings such as airports, military bases and office buildings.

“We have been absolutely thrilled by the results we’ve seen at the pilot location, and we’re confident that an expanded partnership with the ShopRite and Fresh Grocer brands will be hugely beneficial to both parties,” said Saladworks VP of Development, Eric Lavinder. “This partnership will greatly expand brand awareness for Saladworks and also expand our footprint in non-traditional settings.”

Some of the new ShopRite Saladworks locations will be found in Brown’s Super Stores Inc., a New Jersey-based company that has ShopRite and Fresh Grocer locations in the Delaware Valley area. Saladworks is currently in partnership with a number of other ShopRite and other major east coast grocery chain owners.

“Saladworks is on track for major franchise growth in 2020,” said Lavinder. “We’re looking for hardworking, enthusiastic people who are passionate about providing excellent customer service. We have one of the most supportive franchise systems in the business, and we’re eager to add to our growing franchise family.”

About Saladworks



Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, consumers can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in thirteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complementary products like wraps and soups. In 2018 and 2019, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and also on the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. In 2017 and in 2018, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $43 million to food banks that support more than 2,100 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $30 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com .

