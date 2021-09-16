Rush Bowls Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Bowl for Fall

Fast casual concept announces return of fan-favorite seasonal smoothie bowl

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is happy to officially announce that their beloved Pumpkin Spice Bowl will be available to order starting September 22nd for a limited time.

Inspired by the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans wait for all year long, Rush Bowls’ Pumpkin Spice Bowl is the perfect blend of pumpkin, banana, frozen yogurt, graham cracker, cinnamon, nutmeg, and any milk of your choice topped with organic granola, honey, an extra dash of cinnamon, and one free topping. This limited time offer is unlike any other pumpkin spice-flavored treats on the market because it is a healthier take on the traditional festive sweets, which often contain artificial flavors and added sugars.

“Around this time every year, our customers count down to the return of the Pumpkin Spice Bowl,” said Andrew Pudalov, CEO and Founder of Rush Bowls. “We share our customers’ excitement and are happy to announce that it will be available in a Rush Bowls near you this month.”

Rush Bowls offers a wide selection of customizable smoothies and bowls. The brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually comes with French fries, Rush Bowls are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

Rush Bowls and the Pumpkin Spice Bowl make for the perfect pair to enjoy in the crisp, fall air or by the fire. For more information on Rush Bowls and the Pumpkin Spice Bowl, please visit www.rushbowls.com .

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 34 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

