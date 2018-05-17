Royal wedding watch parties and specials in Baltimore

The coming Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the world abuzz. And Baltimore restaurants are getting in on the craze.

Despite the early morning hours that the wedding will air in the U.S. (7 a.m. on Saturday), these restaurants are opening their doors early so that customers can watch all the festivities while consuming some tasty bites.

Pierpoint Restaurant

1822 Aliceanna St., Fells Point. 410-675-2080. pierpointrestaurant.com

Following the success of a party for the last royal wedding, owner and chef Nancy Longo has decided to throw another.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. The event, which requires an RSVP, will be $25 per person.

Guests will be served an English breakfast with bangers and mash, scones, wedding cake, bloody Marys and mimosas.

The 50-seat restaurant will be decorated with a cutout of Queen Elizabeth, banners, and flags that are half American and half British.

“It will be a fancy tiara and pajama party,” Longo said with a laugh.

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Road, Baltimore. 667-308-2331. corner-pantry.com

The Corner Pantry will be offering a Royal Wedding themed brunch service Saturday.

Owner Neill Howell, the British-native chef formerly of Bond Street Social, will whip up classic British fare in the café, which is located in the shopping center at the base of Lake Avenue and Falls Road.

The menu will include “The Megan,” a high tea with tea sandwiches, scone, clotted cream, petit fours, tea for $15 per person; “The Harry,” bacon and white pudding butty served on a buttered crumpet for $11; "Royal Wedding Tea," which will be iced white tea with rosebuds, garnished with honey and mint; and a specialty wedding doughnut made with elderflower and lemon, the bride and groom’s cake flavors.

The eatery will be decorated with cutouts of the royal couple, which guests can pose alongside for photos.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the wedding will be live-streamed on a television in the cafe, which will close at 3 p.m.

Emma's Tea Spot

5500 Harford Road, Hamilton. 410-444-1718. emmasteaspot.com

The tea house will open at 6 a.m. and show all the festivities from across the pond.

In addition to offering a “breakfast toastie menu,” which will include their toasted sandwich menu, the event is BYOB (for $5). Pajamas and hats are encouraged. And while walk-ins are welcome, you must RSVP to get a “full high tea experience.”

