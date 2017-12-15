Roy’s Restaurant to Honor Retirement of Kobe Bryant Jerseys with $24 Misoyaki Butterfish and $8 Donation for Each Special Purchased to The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation

El Segunda, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Leave it to Kobe Bryant to disprove the theory of two good to be true. And leave it to Roy’s Restaurant, owned by life-long fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, to honor the legend with a specially-priced signature dish and a donation to the Black Mamba’s main philanthropy, the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation

The Lakers will retire Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in a ceremony on Monday, December 18 at halftime of their game against the Golden State Warriors, the franchise announced this week. Bryant joins a select few of NBA greats not only to have his jersey retired, but an even more exclusive club to have two jerseys retired.

Roy’s with 17 locations in the continental United States, some within miles from Staples Center, is putting its own spin on the ceremony by slashing the price of its signature entrée Misoyaki Butterfish (Alaskan Black Cod, Baby Bok Choy and Furikake Rice) from $41 to $24 in honor of Bryant’s #24 on Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19.

In addition, Roy’s will donate $8, in recognition of Bryant’s #8 jersey, from each sale of the special on both days to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally. By providing financial resources and developing unique programs, the Foundation strives to strengthen communities through educational and cultural enrichment opportunities.

Chris Dharod

“I could argue all day long and probably will that Kobe Bryant is the greatest of all time,” said Chris Dharod, born in Los Angeles, lifetime Lakers fan and President of SSCP, the parent corporation that owns Roy’s. “To me, Kobe is the G.O.A.T. and we are excited to extend a great dish at an exceptional price while donating a third of the tab to a very deserving organization.” Chris and father Sunil Dharod, CEO of SSCP as well as entrepreneur and philanthropist, will attend the game in person.

Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of a 20-year career spent entirely with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a retired number hung high on the Staples Center wall, but the first in NBA history to have two numbers retired by the same team.

About Roy’s Restaurant

Internationally acclaimed Roy’s Restaurant is known for its unique and creative menu, a sensational adventure in fusion cuisine and bold flavors. Roy’s Restaurant was born by blending two dynamic principals: delicious food and hospitality inspired by the ‘aloha’ spirit of the Hawaiian Islands. Inspired by his Japanese roots and native Hawaiian cuisine, Master Chef Roy Yamaguchi opened the first Roy’s Restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1988. In 2015 SSCP Management, Inc., parent of United Ohana, LLC, purchased the Roy’s Restaurants located on the U.S. mainland. There are currently 17 Roy’s restaurants in the continental United States.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader that currently owns and operates 65 Applebee’s, 53 Sonic Drive-In’s, one Slim Chickens and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The company also owns and/or operates various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by CEO Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the President of SSCP Management, Inc. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a director with SSCP Management and also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

