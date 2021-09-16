Roy Rogers Coming to University of Maryland Campus

Western-Themed Quick-Service Chain to Offer Famous Beef, Burgers & Chicken at UMD Food Court

College Park, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roy Rogers , a western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces its newest location will open in the heart of the University of Maryland (UMD) campus. The 1,200 square-foot location is expected to be open by the end of the year.

“Our UMD Stamp Advisory Board, comprised of students, faculty, staff, and alumni, reviews and decides what concepts will be on campus,” says Joe Mullineaux, Senior Associate Director at University of Maryland, College Park. “With its fast service, great price points, menu variety and delicious breakfast selection, Roy Rogers is the perfect fit for our campus.”

Located in the Stamp Student Union food court, Roy Rogers’ diverse menu will be easily accessible from all points of the UMD campus. Whether students are dining in with friends or grabbing a quick meal to-go between classes, Roy Rogers has the perfect option for all guests. Breakfast items include a variety of breakfast sandwiches featuring a delicious ham, egg and cheese biscuit. Roy Rogers Restaurant’s famous beef, burgers and chicken will be available for lunch and dinner with options including the Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich and Double R Bar.

“Roy Rogers is expanding rapidly, and after previous success with non-traditional locations, we knew University of Maryland would be a great place to grow,” says Vice President of Franchise Sales, Gregg Koffler. “We are thrilled to serve the University of Maryland students, staff and faculty. This new location is just the beginning of Roy Rogers expansion to college campuses.”

For more information on the new location, as well as other franchise opportunities with Roy Rogers, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 24 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at gkoffler@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 454-2149.

The post Roy Rogers Coming to University of Maryland Campus first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.