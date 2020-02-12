Robeks Launches Delivery Program System-Wide

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Guests of the smoothie brand known for the best tasting fresh smoothies, juices and bowls can now enjoy their Robeks delivered without ever having to leave their home or office. Robeks announced today that it is partnering with national delivery company Door Dash, the nation’s leading online and mobile food-ordering delivery provider to begin the rollout of its new Robeks Delivers service.

Using the Robeks Rewards app, customers at Robeks’ locations nationwide can enjoy their favorite smoothie, juice or bowl-freshly made and delivered directly to them, wherever they are throughout the day. Guests simply download the Robeks app (free from the iOS app store or Google Play store), select the location nearest to them and select the delivery option. The process is seamless as it is integrated directly into the Robeks point-of-sale system (POS) system to ensure quick and accurate deliveries. Also, Robeks Rewards points are automatically given when an order is placed giving the guest that extra bonus for their loyalty.

“Keeping Robeks fans energized with the fresh smoothies, juices and bowls they crave, wherever and whenever they want, is what our guests can now experience with a few swipes.,” said Mitch Baker, Vice President of Marketing for Robeks. “We’re always evolving and embrace technology where it can be maximized for a seamless guest experience. This is just another way we can truly deliver happiness to our guests whenever and wherever!”

About Robeks

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices, and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 100 locations in operation and development, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. More about franchising opportunities at: www.robeksfranchise.com

