Robata JINYA Launches New Online Ordering Platform

Trendy, Japanese izakaya-style restaurant is offering $5 off first online order of $35 or more

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Robata JINYA fans can now order their favorite Japanese cuisine with the click of a button!

The popular izakaya-style restaurant is committed to offering guests the best experience possible, which is why Robata JINYA just launched its new online ordering platform . Now, guests can explore the menu online, choose either pick-up or delivery, and schedule a time that is most convenient for them at robatajinya.namer.alohaonlineordering.com .

To celebrate the launch of its new platform, Robata JINYA is offering guests $5 off their first online order of $35 or more. Simply use the code, 5OFF, during checkout.

“At Robata JINYA, we are always looking for new ways to cater to our guests,” said Robata JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “With the launch of our new online ordering platform, our guests have the opportunity to enjoy our Japanese delicacies however they please. We’re excited for the LA community to have a more convenient way to experience our authentic Japanese cuisine.”

Robata JINYA boasts a wide selection of kushiyaki grilled on bincho-tan, a traditional Japanese charcoal for a smoky aroma and a taste of authentic Japanese cuisine. The acclaimed restaurant provides an escape for an extraordinary dining experience with countless choices of Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes and a large selection of domestic and imported beers, shochu and specialty sake to complement all the dishes. To learn more about Robata JINYA, visit robatajinya.com .

About Robata JINYA

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – Robata JINYA is a trendy, izakaya-style restaurant featuring Japanese delicacies. With the success of seven locations in Tokyo under the same management, the restaurant discovered its second home in Los Angeles, conveniently located in West Hollywood near famed Melrose District, landmarks and local attractions. JINYA Holdings, Inc. operates Robata JINYA and puts a special focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – meaning its guests will always experience the best cuisine out there across all of its brands. For more information, visit robatajinya.com or follow Robata JINYA on Facebook or Instagram .

