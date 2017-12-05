A Chicago Museum Restaurant That Blends Into Its Surroundings

It sounds odd at first, but the same things that drew Jason Hammel to create Lula Cafe in Logan Square 18 years ago attracted him to Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art, where he opened Marisol three months ago.

"For me, it was a question of artistic community and creativity," Hammel said. "Logan Square was, and is, a center of a vibrant and productive creative community, and I started Lula to create a space for people who made things. I got swept into the MCA community in the same way."

Marisol, named for sculptor Marisol Escobar (her Six Women work was the museum's first acquisition), is part of the MCA's $16 million renovation, concluded earlier this year. Through a side entrance on Pearson Street (no admission fee required), one wanders past an art installation or two to find the dining space, which is not adjacent to the corridor as much as it's a part of it: A counter-service area, open most days at 8 a.m., offers all-day bites at plug-in communal tables; just beyond is the art-immersed dining room, a predictably contemporary space that's comfortable and gently lit. The space holds 125 people; it doesn't feel that big.

Those familiar with Lula Cafe will feel immediately at home here; the menu reflects the quirky, vegetable-forward stylings of Hammel and his chef de cuisine, Sarah Rinkavage. Baby bites include dishes of olives and almonds (the former with a celery salsa verde, the latter dusted with pulverized honey powder and grated black lime), and a platter bearing bite-size pieces of brined and poached octopus, served with chips sprinkled with powdered aji amarillo.

Other starters virtually scream Lula, where the food is known (and revered) for its offbeat flavor combinations. Charred beets mingle with black olives and huckleberries, an almost-forbidding visual presentation that proves light and playful on the tongue. Large katsoi and bok choy leaves conceal a pile of shaved Brussels sprouts and smoked whitefish, the combo's bitter and salty notes modified by orange vinaigrette and yogurt.

The not-to-miss dish is the hummus, which contains not a single chickpea but rather is a smooth and creamy blend of toasted sunflower seeds and artichokes. Dusted with the zest of plancha-blackened lemons and served with flax-seed crackers (marvels of engineering themselves), this hummus-not-hummus sings.

The menu's three pastas are all worth your attention. Bucatini noodles, made with a little rye grain for a nutty flavor, luxuriate in a goat-milk butter sauce with pancetta, clams and sage; twists of mafalde shapes share the plate with kale, ricotta and black-trumpet mushrooms. Simpler by far is the rigatoni with pumpkin seeds and broccoli pesto, but it's the one I'd reorder.

It's possible to fill up on small and medium plates and skip the big boys entirely, which probably explains why Hammel and Rinkavage emphasize entree sharability. A generously herbed, roasted half chicken arrives in four easily distributed pieces, the plate spanned by a long piece of toasted bread smeared with chicken-liver pate; beneath the bird lurk firm masa dumplings (smeared with pumpkin butter) and chunks of apple and pumpkin. The whole-roasted fish is typically scup, or porgy, a light-tasting fish that marries well to fig vinaigrette.

Pastries are the province of Alison Cates, who did excellent work at Honey's, her last gig. (If someone could persuade Cates to reproduce her marvelous pain d'epi rolls, I'd be most grateful.) Her tres leches cake is a work of art, an explosive deconstruction of cake bits and candied squash around a coconut ice-cream center. Spice cake (pain d'epices) is similarly artful, accented with apples, ginger snaps and malabar-tea ice cream.

A slender rectangle of pear semifreddo perches regally on chestnut shortbread, augmented by fermented cranberry sauce; date cake, layered with chocolate and preserved apricots, is crowned with a scoop of frozen kefir.

Service has not caught up to the Lula Cafe level; it's a bit tentative and doesn't provide the smooth experience it could. This, I suspect, will improve in time.

For now, Marisol is off to a most impressive start. The high culinary level, I expected, frankly; what impresses me is how seamlessly the restaurant blends with its surroundings. Most museum restaurants, at best, feel like appendages - that was certainly the case with the last dining option in the MCA - but Marisol feels like part of the museum itself. It belongs.

Marisol

205 E. Pearson St.

312-799-3599

marisolchicago.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Dinner Tuesday to Saturday, lunch Tuesday to Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday

Prices: Medium and small plates $16-$38

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

